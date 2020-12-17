Cdl. Burke: COVID is being used for ‘Great Reset’ to attack ‘freedom’ and ‘families’

The worldwide spread of Marxist materialism, which has already brought destruction and death to the lives of so many, and which has threatened the foundations of our nation for decades, now seems to seize the governing power over our nation.’

Cardinal Raymond Burke

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Raymond Burke has warned of the danger of “certain forces” who are using the cover of COVID-19 to promote “fear,” attack freedom and the family, and so advance the “Great Reset.”

“Our nation is going through a crisis which threatens its very future as free and democratic. The worldwide spread of Marxist materialism, which has already brought destruction and death to the lives of so many, and which has threatened the foundations of our nation for decades, now seems to seize the governing power over our nation,” he said.https://www.youtube.com/embed/yMqjk8oh97U

The former Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura delivered a forthright homily, in which he outlined the widespread influence of communism, and the manner in which freedom is under attack through the measures related to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, December 12, at the Shrine church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Burke noted how America has become reliant upon communism and the communist state of China. “To attain economic gains, we as a nation have permitted ourselves to become dependent upon the Chinese Communist Party, an ideology totally opposed to the Christian foundations upon which families and our nation, remain safe and prosper,” the cardinal warned.https://www.youtube.com/embed/MOCyqWsVkr0

“I speak of the United States of America, but evidently many other nations are in the throes of a similar, most alarming crisis.”

Not only that, but the cardinal also highlighted how the global measures which are being introduced supposedly to prevent the spread of infection from COVID-19 are simply weapons of those who wish to attack freedom and the family itself. The virus is being “used by certain forces” in order to make everyone the “subjects of the so-called ‘Great Reset,’ the ‘new normal.’”

Then there is the mysterious Wuhan virus about whose nature and prevention the mass media daily give us conflicting information. What is clear, however, is that it has been used by certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of nations, to advance their evil agenda. These forces tell us that we are now the subjects of the so-called ‘Great Reset,’ the ‘new normal,’ which is dictated to us by their manipulation of citizens and nations through ignorance and fear.”

Globalist elites have characterized the “Great Reset” as a plan to “push the reset button” on the global economy. The “Great Reset” is a plan designed by globalist elites, gathering at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland once a year, which “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy.”

Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, is a prominent proponent of the Great Reset, stating, “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century,” he claimed. “It has laid bare the fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion, and equality. Now is the historical moment, the time, not only to fight the virus but to shape the system … for the post COVID era… In short, we need a great reset.”

Schwab has also published a book titled “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” in which he outlines the “changes” necessary for a more “sustainable world going forward.” TIME magazine devoted an entire issue to pushing the “Great Reset.”

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign plans and rhetoric also align with the radical international socialist plan.

Cardinal Burke attacked the measures of “self-isolation” and quarantine, which are forced upon citizens in many different nations, supposedly to prevent others becoming infected with COVID-19. “At a time when we need to be close to one another in Christian love, worldly forces would isolate us and have us believe that we are alone and dependent upon secular forces which would make us slaves to their godless and murderous agenda.”

Continuing with his homily, Burke lamented the lack of sound teaching and leadership from the clergy, in response to the global crisis. “The response of many bishops and priests, and of many faithful, has manifested a woeful lack of sound catechesis. So many in the Church seem to have no understanding of how Christ continues his saving work in times of plague and of other disasters.”

Such poor leadership greatly affects the faithful, who are left without proper teaching in faith and morals, Burke mentioned. “Too often the faithful receive nothing in response, or a response which is not grounded in the unchanging truths regarding faith and morals,” he said. “They receive responses that seem to come not from shepherds but secular managers.”

Despite the widespread attack by unseen forces in order to promote the Great Reset, the prelate urged people to have hope, saying that Christ “will never be unfaithful to his promises. He will never abandon us.”

The cardinal also called upon the words of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego, as a consolation to all in troubled times: “I am truly the ever perfect, holy virgin Mary, who has the honor, to be the mother of the one, true God for whom we all live, the creator of people, the Lord of all around us, and of what is close to us, the Lord of heaven, the Lord of earth.”

