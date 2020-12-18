More bad news from the Vatican

Wherein Fr Z rants:

Ed Pentin reports on more fresh hell from the Vatican.

What this boils down to, I think, is demonic gender bending theory and eventual ruthless population control/reduction through contraception (willing or not), sterilization (willing or not), and euthanasia (willing or not). What this “gender equality” thing is wrapped up in fits together with the contraceptive and abortive mentality: separate actual procreation from procreative acts. That ultimately must lead to using people as mere objects for your own end. Hence, the outcome of this sewer of aligned goals, the cloaca maxima, will be eugenic population control.

I suspect that, however the Wuhan Devil got out of the lab, once out, it was seen as a way to test drive all sorts of societal engineering schemes, use populations as lab rats to see how far they could be pushed, repressed, humiliated through fear of death. Fear is death is what has through the ages driven philosophy and religious longing. However, once the sense of the transcendent was wiped out of the common consciousness, then it became easier to frighten people: they have no yearning for the life hereafter and see death as the final terminus.

The prime culprit in the West in the obliteration of a common sense of the transcendent is, of course, the Catholic Church. The erosion of the transcendent and the exaltation of the imminent was wrought through the devolution of our sacred liturgical worship, firstly, along with enervation of our preaching. Slowly but sure, as the bulwarks crumbled, the well-organized and patient forces of evil coalesced and began to have their way through academia, the entertainment industry, new reporting.

Now those forces have massive backing from atheistic Communism. The well-organized and long-term thinking Communists, Masons and the homosexualist activists have finally pushed beyond the heterogeneous catalyst phase into a self-sustaining chain-reaction through society.

And rather than use the spiritual and material tools that the Church can use to combat this evil, her leaders are surrendering.

So, some news from the Vatican.

Vatican Launches Education Collaboration with UN to Promote Sustainability and Gender Equality Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, the economist Jeffrey Sachs, and the director general of UNESCO are among those speaking at the little-publicized launch of a Vatican-U.N. collaboration aimed at educating the world in sustainable lifestyles, gender equality and a culture of peace and nonviolence. The Dec. 16-17 Vatican Youth Symposium, hosted by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, is serving as the launch for a collaboration between Pope Francis’ Global Compact on Education initiative, which invites a new humanism based on a global change of mentality, and Mission 4.7, a U.N.-backed advisory group of civil and political leaders aiming to meet the educational target (numbered 4.7) of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Vatican said the symposium is focusing in particular on the need to promote a new kind of education, “one that will overcome the current globalization of indifference and the culture of waste.” The SDGs are 17 interlinked goals drawn up by the U.N. General Assembly calling for urgent action to achieve “a better and more sustainable future for all.” The SDGs were created in 2015, the same year as Pope Francis published his environmental encyclical Laudato Si(On Care for Our Common Home), and their chief architect is Columbia University economist JeffreySachs, a population control advocate and ally of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders. SDG number 4 strives for “quality education” and within that goal, target 4.7 aims to “ensure all learners acquire knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including among others through education for sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship, and appreciation of cultural diversity and of culture’s contribution to sustainable development.” Now in its fifth year, this week’s Vatican Youth Symposium has always served to promote the SDGs, even though targets 3.7 and 5.6 include “sexual and reproductive health services” — U.N. codewords for abortion and contraception. Each symposium, including the current one, has been jointly organized by both the Vatican and the youth branch of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) — an organization also directed by Sachs and partially funded by the pro-contraception and pro-gender theory Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (in 2016 it gave $1 million to the organization). Ban Ki-moon, who was the U.N.’s secretary general from 2007-2016, is patron of the Mission 4.7 advisory group, along with Audrey Azoulay, the director general of UNESCO who is known for her promotion of “gender equality” and LGBT rights. Azoulay also took part in the re-launch of Francis’ Global Pact on Education in October. Among Mission 4.7’s four co-chairs are Sachs and the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo. Members of its “high-level advisory group” include Jack Ma, founder of the Alibaba Group, the multi-billion-dollar Chinese multinational, also known as China’s equivalent of the online retail giant, Amazon, and Jennifer Gross, founder of the Blue Chip Foundation that aims to eradicate poverty by helping people achieve self-sufficiency. Other members include the heads of Scholas Occurrentes, an educational program for creating a culture of encounter backed by Pope Francis. […]

There’s more and you should have a look.

As the demographic sinkhole continue to yawn under the Church in the West – accelerated by the Wuhan Devil and perhaps soon by the US government puppet mastered by the ChiComs – we must continue to strive for a renewal, a revitalization of our sacred liturgical worship.

If we don’t fulfill the virtue of religion, we will be forever cast about like toys by the ever-more forceful coalition of evil powers.