We bid Farewell to 2020 with a Te Deum, and Welcome 2021 with a Veni Creator Spiritus

Monks of the one of the Abbeys of the Solesmes Congregation sing this beautiful chant. The Te Deum is attributed to two Fathers and Doctors of the Church, St. Ambrose and St. Augustine and is one the most majestic chants in the Liturgy of the Church. It is sung in traditional seminaries and monastic houses at the Divine Office and for Double feasts of the First Class, The Nativity, Easter, Corpus Christi, Epiphany, Pentecost and those which have an Octave. The solemn Te Deum is sung on all occasions of public Church rejoicing (in Traditional Catholic Churches).

Te Deum

We praise thee, O God, * we acknowledge thee to be the Lord.

All the earth doth worship thee, * the Father everlasting.

To thee all Angels cry aloud, * the Heavens, and all the Powers therein.

To thee Cherubim and Seraphim * continually do cry.

(bow head) Holy, Holy, Holy * Lord God of Sabaoth;

Heaven and earth are full * of the Majesty of thy glory.

The glorious company of the Apostles * praise thee.

The goodly fellowship of the Prophets * praise thee.

The noble army of Martyrs * praise thee.

The holy Church throughout all the world * doth acknowledge thee;

The Father, * of an infinite Majesty.

Thine honourable, true, * and only Son;

Also the Holy Ghost, * the Comforter.

Thou art the King of Glory, * O Christ.

Thou art the everlasting * Son of the Father.

During the following verse all make a profound bow:

When thou tookest upon thee to deliver man, * thou didst not abhor the Virgin’s womb.

When thou hadst overcome the sharpness of death, * thou didst open the Kingdom of Heaven to all believers.

Thou sittest at the right hand of God, * in the glory of the Father.

We believe that thou shalt come * to be our Judge.

Kneel for the following verse

We therefore pray thee, help thy servants, * whom thou hast redeemed with thy precious Blood.

Make them to be numbered with thy Saints, * in glory everlasting.

O Lord, save thy people, * and bless thine heritage.

Govern them, * and lift them up for ever.

Day by day * we magnify thee;

During the following verse, by local custom, all make a profound bow.

And we worship thy Name * ever, world without end.

Vouchsafe, O Lord, to keep us * this day without sin.

O Lord, have mercy upon us, * have mercy upon us.

O Lord, let thy mercy lighten upon us, * as our trust is in thee.

O Lord, in thee have I trusted, * let me never be confounded.



Veni, Creator Spiritus

Creator-Spirit, all-divine,

Come, visit every soul of thine,

And fill with thy celestial flame

The hearts which thou thyself didst frame.

O gift of God, thine is the sweet

Consoling name of Paraclete

And spring of life and fire and love

And unction flowing from above.

The mystic sevenfold gifts are thine,

Finger of God’s right hand divine;

The Father’s promise sent to teach

The tongue a rich and heavenly speech.

Kindle with fire brought from above

Each sense, and fill our hearts with love;

And grant our flesh, so weak and frail,

The strength of thine which cannot fail.

Drive far away our deadly foe,

And grant us thy true peace to know;

So we, led by thy guidance still,

May safely pass through every ill.

To us, through thee, the grace be shown

To know the Father and the Son;

And Spirit of them both, may we

Forever rest our faith in thee.

To Sire and Son be praises meet,

And to the Holy Paraclete;

And may Christ send us from above

That Holy Spirit’s gift of love.

Amen