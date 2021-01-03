Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, January 3

Epiphany of the Lord

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Genevieve

Book of Isaiah 60,1-6.

Rise up in splendor, Jerusalem! Your light has come, the glory of the Lord shines upon you.

See, darkness covers the earth, and thick clouds cover the peoples; But upon you the LORD shines, and over you appears his glory.

Nations shall walk by your light, and kings by your shining radiance.

Raise your eyes and look about; they all gather and come to you: Your sons come from afar, and your daughters in the arms of their nurses.

Then you shall be radiant at what you see, your heart shall throb and overflow, For the riches of the sea shall be emptied out before you, the wealth of nations shall be brought to you.

Caravans of camels shall fill you, dromedaries from Midian and Ephah; All from Sheba shall come bearing gold and frankincense, and proclaiming the praises of the LORD.

Psalms 72(71),1-2.7-8.10-11.12-13.

O God, with your judgment endow the king,

and with your justice, the king’s son;

He shall govern your people with justice

and your afflicted ones with judgment.



Justice shall flower in his days,

and profound peace, till the moon be no more.

May he rule from sea to sea,

and from the River to the ends of the earth.



The kings of Tarshish and the Isles shall offer gifts;

the kings of Arabia and Seba shall bring tribute.

All kings shall pay him homage,

all nations shall serve him.



For he shall rescue the poor when he cries out,

And the afflicted when he has no one to help him.

He shall have pity for the lowly and the poor;

The lives of the poor he shall save.

Letter to the Ephesians 3,2-3a.5-6.

Brothers and sisters: You have heard of the stewardship of God’s grace that was given to me for your benefit,

(namely, that) the mystery was made known to me by revelation, as I have written briefly earlier.

which was not made known to human beings in other generations as it has now been revealed to his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit,

that the Gentiles are coheirs, members of the same body, and copartners in the promise in Christ Jesus through the gospel.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 2,1-12.

When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, in the days of King Herod, behold, magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem,

saying, “Where is the newborn king of the Jews? We saw his star at its rising and have come to do him homage.”

When King Herod heard this, he was greatly troubled, and all Jerusalem with him.

Assembling all the chief priests and the scribes of the people, he inquired of them where the Messiah was to be born.

They said to him, “In Bethlehem of Judea, for thus it has been written through the prophet:

‘And you, Bethlehem, land of Judah, are by no means least among the rulers of Judah; since from you shall come a ruler, who is to shepherd my people Israel.'”

Then Herod called the magi secretly and ascertained from them the time of the star’s appearance.

He sent them to Bethlehem and said, “Go and search diligently for the child. When you have found him, bring me word, that I too may go and do him homage.”

After their audience with the king they set out. And behold, the star that they had seen at its rising preceded them, until it came and stopped over the place where the child was.

They were overjoyed at seeing the star,

and on entering the house they saw the child with Mary his mother. They prostrated themselves and did him homage. Then they opened their treasures and offered him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

And having been warned in a dream not to return to Herod, they departed for their country by another way.

Saint Gertrude of Helfta (1256-1301)

Benedictine nun

The Herald of Divine Love, Book IV, SC 255

“They prostrated themselves and offered their gifts” (Mt 2:11)

[On the feast of the Epiphany], moved (…) by the example of the blessed Magi, Gertrude rose up in the fervor of her spirit and prostrated herself with very humble devotion at the most holy feet of the Lord Jesus, worshiping in the name of all that is in the heaven, on earth and in the underworld (cf. Phil 2:10).

And, failing to find a gift she might worthily offer him, she began to traverse the whole world in her anxious desire, seeking amongst every creature whether she could find one worthy of being offered to her only love. Running like this, hot and breathing heavily in the thirst of her ardent fervor, she found despicable things that any creature would have wisely rejected, unworthy of being offered to the praise and glory of the Savior. But she, eagerly seizing hold of them, tried hard to restore them to Him whom all created things should uniquely serve.

Thus she drew into her heart, thanks to her fervent desire, all the pain, fear, grief and anguish that a creature might ever have borne, not for the glory of the Creator but through its own fault and weakness. And she offered them to the Lord like a precious myrrh. Secondly, she drew to herself all the feigned holiness and affected devotion of the hypocrites, Pharisees, heretics and those like them. And she offered it to God in the same way like a very sweet incense. Thirdly, she tried hard to draw into her heart all the feelings of human tenderness and unnatural, impure love of all creatures. And she offered it to the Lord as though it were precious gold.

All these things, then, were gathered together in her heart. But the loving desire, like a blazing fire, with which she tried hard to make a complete homage to her beloved from them, cleansed them of all rust just as gold is purified in the furnace, and they appeared like a noble and wonderful gift for the Lord. The desire to please him in every way, as witnessed by these offerings, brought unsurpassable delights to the Lord, as though he had been treated with presents that were extraordinarily rare.

Traditional Latin Mass readings – Mass of The Holy Name of Jesus (In nómine Jesu (white))

LESSON Acts 4:8-12

In diébus illis: Petrus replétus Spíritu Sancto, dixit: Príncipes pópuli, et senióres, áudite: Si nos hódie dijudicámur in benefácto hóminis infírmi, in quo iste salvus factus est, notum sit ómnibus vobis, et omni plebi Israël: quia in nómine Dómini nostri Jesu Christi Nazaréni, quem vos crucifixístis, quem Deus suscitávit a mórtuis, in hoc iste adstat coram vobis sanus. Hic est lapis, qui reprobátus est a vobis ædificántibus: qui factus est in caput ánguli: et non est in álio áliquo salus. Nec enim áliud nomen est sub cælo datum homínibus, in quo opórteat nos salvos fíeri.

In those days: Peter, filled with the Holy Spirit, said to them: Ye princes of the people and ancients, hear: If we this day are examined concerning the good deed done to the infirm man, by what means he hath been made whole, be it known to you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified, whom God hath raised from the dead, even by Him this man standeth before you whole. This is the stone which was rejected by you the builders, which is become the head of the corner: neither is there salvation in any other. For there is no other Name under heaven given to men, whereby we must be saved.

GRADUAL Psalms 105: 47

Salvos fac nos, Dómine, Deus noster, et cóngrega nos de natiónibus: ut confiteámur nómini sancto tuo, et gloriémur in glória tua. ( Isaias 63: 16) Tu, Dómine, pater noster, et redémptor noster: a sǽculo nomen tuum.

Save us, O Lord our God, and gather us from among the nations: that we may give thanks to Thy holy Name, and may glory in Thy praise. (Isaias 63: 16) Thou, O Lord, art our Father and Redeemer, Thy Name is from eternity.

LESSER ALLELUIA Psalms 144: 21

Allelúja, allelúja. Laudem Dómini loquétur os meum, et benedícat omnis caro nomen sanctum ejus. Allelúja.

Alleluia, alleluia. My mouth shall speak the praise of the Lord, and let all flesh bless His holy Name, Alleluia.

GOSPEL Luke 2: 21

In illo témpore: Postquam consummáti sunt dies octo, ut circumciderétur puer: vocátum est nomen ejus Jesus, quod vocátum est ab Ángelo priúsquam in útero conciperétur.

At that time, after eight days were accomplished, that the child should be circumcised; His Name was called Jesus, which was called by the Angel before He was conceived in the womb.