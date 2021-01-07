Trump Rally Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol Building. Infiltrated Antifa Supporters Among Violent Protesters.

Catholic bishops strongly condemned pro-Donald Trump protesters’ incursion that penetrated the Capitol Building Wednesday as Congress debated the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, leading to the evacuation of lawmakers and the deadly shooting of one protester by law enforcement.

“I join people of good will in condemning the violence today at the United States Capitol,” Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said Jan. 6. “This is not who we are as Americans. I am praying for members of Congress and Capitol staff and for the police and all those working to restore order and public safety.”

“The peaceful transition of power is one of the hallmarks of this great nation,” he added. “In this troubling moment, we must recommit ourselves to the values and principles of our democracy and come together as one nation under God.”

In his own statement, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco added: “To attack the U.S. Capitol to express your fear that democracy has been denied is wrong, and also counterproductive. Doubts about free and fair elections cannot be redressed by violence against democratic institutions.”

Facial recognition firm claims antifa infiltrated Trump protesters who stormed Capitol Trump supporters say that antifa members disguised as one of them infiltrated the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. A retired military officer told The Washington Times that the firm XRVision used its software to do facial recognition of protesters and matched two Philadelphia antifa members to two men inside the Senate. The source provided the photo match to The Times. One has a tattoo that indicates he is a Stalinist sympathizer. antifa promotes anarchy through violence and wants the end of America in favor of a Stalinist-state. “No more USA at all” is a protest chant. XRVision also has identified another man who, while not known to have antifa links, is someone who shows up at climate and Black Lives Matter protests in the West. Born in Portland, Ore., antifa has mounted a year of violence in that city. The mayor said this week that antifa is trying to destroy the town and called for tougher police measures. Antifa, which is loosely organized nationwide, exports warriors to other towns. Before the Nov. 4 election, an antifa chapter sent out on social media a reminder for members to disguise themselves as Trump supporters by wearing the distinctive red Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat. “On Nov. 4 don’t forget to disguise yourselves as patriots/Trump supporters. Wear MAGA hats. USA flags. A convincing police uniform is even better. This way police and patriots responding to US won’t know who their enemies are and onlookers and the media will think there are Trump supporters rioting so it’s harder to turn popular opinion against us.”

While speaking with USA Today on Wednesday, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) stated that President Donald Trump “does bear some responsibility” for “inciting” with his rhetoric, “But, it’s not his fault” that people chose to break into the Capitol.

Cramer said, “The call to march and march down to the Capitol. It was inciting. And his praise for Rudy Giuliani, who was calling for combat. I mean, it was just — it was all really awful. It was pouring fuel on a spark. So…he does bear some responsibility.”

He added, “But, it’s not his fault that people made decisions to break into this building and start desecrating the — this incredible temple of democracy. It’s every individual who made that decision’s fault.”

“If you don’t bother to pause and learn a single thing from your citizens storming your Capitol building, then you’re a fool…” from Father Z’s blog.