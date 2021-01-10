Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, January 10

Baptism of the Lord – Feast

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Léonie Aviat, St. William of Bourges – Archbishop († 1209)

Book of Isaiah 55,1-11.

Thus says the LORD: All you who are thirsty, come to the water! You who have no money, come, receive grain and eat; come, without paying and without cost, drink wine and milk!

Why spend your money for what is not bread; your wages for what fails to satisfy? Heed me, and you shall eat well, you shall delight in rich fare.

Come to me heedfully, listen, that you may have life. I will renew with you the everlasting covenant, the benefits assured to David.

As I made him a witness to the peoples, a leader and commander of nations,

So shall you summon a nation you knew not, and nations that knew you not shall run to you, Because of the LORD, your God, the Holy One of Israel, who has glorified you.

Seek the LORD while he may be found, call him while he is near.

Let the scoundrel forsake his way, and the wicked man his thoughts; Let him turn to the LORD for mercy; to our God, who is generous in forgiving.

For my thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways my ways, says the LORD.

As high as the heavens are above the earth, so high are my ways above your ways and my thoughts above your thoughts.

For just as from the heavens the rain and snow come down And do not return there till they have watered the earth, making it fertile and fruitful, Giving seed to him who sows and bread to him who eats,

So shall my word be that goes forth from my mouth; It shall not return to me void, but shall do my will, achieving the end for which I sent it.

Book of Isaiah 12,2-3.4bcd.5-6.

God indeed is my savior;

I am confident and unafraid.

My strength and my courage is the LORD,

and he has been my savior.



With joy you will draw water

at the fountain of salvation.

Give thanks to the LORD, acclaim his name;

among the nations make known his deeds,

proclaim how exalted is his name.



Sing praise to the LORD for his glorious achievement;

let this be known throughout all the earth.

Shout with exultation, O city of Zion,

for great in your midst

is the Holy One of Israel!

First Letter of John 5,1-9.

Beloved: Everyone who believes that Jesus is the Christ is begotten by God, and everyone who loves the father loves (also) the one begotten by him.

In this way we know that we love the children of God when we love God and obey his commandments.

For the love of God is this, that we keep his commandments. And his commandments are not burdensome,

for whoever is begotten by God conquers the world. And the victory that conquers the world is our faith.

Who (indeed) is the victor over the world but the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?

This is the one who came through water and blood, Jesus Christ, not by water alone, but by water and blood. The Spirit is the one that testifies, and the Spirit is truth.

So there are three that testify,

the Spirit, the water, and the blood, and the three are of one accord.

If we accept human testimony, the testimony of God is surely greater. Now the testimony of God is this, that he has testified on behalf of his Son.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,7-11.

This is what John the Baptist proclaimed: “One mightier than I is coming after me. I am not worthy to stoop and loosen the thongs of his sandals.

I have baptized you with water; he will baptize you with the holy Spirit.”

It happened in those days that Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee and was baptized in the Jordan by John.

On coming up out of the water he saw the heavens being torn open and the Spirit, like a dove, descending upon him.

And a voice came from the heavens, “You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased.”

Saint Maximus of Turin (?-c.420)

Bishop



“He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit”

Today, the Lord Jesus has come to be baptized. He wanted to wash his body in the water of the Jordan. Someone might say: “Why did he who was the Holy One want to be baptized?” So listen. Christ was baptized, not in order to be sanctified by the water, but so that he himself would sanctify the water and would purify the waves that he touched by his personal action. Thus, we have to do with the consecration of the water much more than with that of Christ. For the moment the Lord was washed, all the waters became pure in view of our baptism. The spring was purified so that grace might be obtained for the people who would come afterwards. Thus Christ was the first to go to his baptism so that the Christian people might follow him without hesitation.

And in this I perceive a mystery. Did not the column of fire go ahead into the Red Sea in this way, so as to encourage the children of Israel to walk behind it? It crossed the water first so as to break a path for those who would follow. According to the testimony of the apostle Paul, this event was a symbol of baptism (1 Cor 10:1f.). Without any doubt, when the people were covered by the cloud and carried by the water, it was a kind of baptism. And all that was fulfilled by the same Christ our Lord, who in the column of his body now precedes the Christian people to baptism, just as he preceded the children of Israel across the sea in the column of fire. The same column, which in times past enlightened the eyes of those who were walking, now gives light to the hearts of the believers. Then it marked a solid path in the waves, now in this bath it strengthens the steps of faith.

TLM readings for the feast of The Holy Family (Mass Exsúltat gáudio (white))

EPISTLE Colossians 3: 12-17

Fratres: Indúite vos sicut elécti Dei, sancti et dilécti, víscera misericórdiæ, benignitátem, humilitátem, modéstiam, patiéntiam: supportántes ínvicem, et donántes vobismetípsis, si quis advérsus áliquem habet querélam: sicut et Dóminus donávit vobis, ita et vos. Super ómnia autem hæc, caritátem habéte, quod est vínculum perfectiónis: et pax Christi exsúltet in córdibus vestris, in qua et vocáti estis in uno córpore: et grati estóte. Verbum Christi hábitet in vobis abundánter, in omni sapiéntia, docéntes et commonéntes vosmetípsos, psalmis, hymnis et cánticis spirituálibus, in grátia cantántes in córdibus vestris Deo. Omne quodcúmque fácitis in verbo aut in ópere, ómnia in nómine Dómini Jesu Christi, grátias agéntes Deo et Patri per ipsum.

Brethren, Put ye on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, the bowels of mercy, benignity, humility, modesty, patience: bearing with one another and forgiving one another: even as the Lord hath forgiven you, so do you also. But above all these things have charity, which is the bond of perfection: and let the peace of Christ rejoice in your hearts, wherein also you are called in one body: and be ye thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you abundantly, in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms, hymns and spiritual canticles, singing in grace in your hearts to God. All whatsoever you do in word or in work, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, giving thanks to God and the Father by Jesus Christ our Lord.

GRADUAL Psalms 26: 4; 83: 5

Unam pétii a Dómino, hanc requíram: ut inhábitem in domo Dómini ómnibus diébus vitæ meæ. (Ps. 83: 5.) Beáti, qui hábitant in domo tua, Dómine: in sǽcula sæculórum laudábunt te.

One thing I have asked of the Lord, this will I seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life. (Ps. 83: 5) Blessed are they that dwell in Thy house, O Lord, they shall praise Thee for ever and ever.

LESSER ALLELUIA Isaiah 45: 15

Allelúja, allelúja, Vere tu es Rex abscónditus, Deus Israël Salvátor. Allelúja.

Alleluia, alleluia. Verily Thou art a hidden King, the God of Israel, the Savior. Alleluia.

GOSPEL Luke 2: 42-52

Cum factus esset Jesus annórum duódecim, ascendéntibus illis Jerosólymam secúndum consuetúdinem diéi festi, consummatísque diébus, cum redírent, remánsit puer Jesus in Jerúsalem, et non cognovérunt paréntes ejus. Existimántes autem illum esse in comitátu, venérunt iter diéi, et requirébant eum inter cognátos et notos. Et non inveniéntes, regréssi sunt in Jerúsalem, requiréntes eum. Et factum est, post tríduum invenérunt illum in templo sedéntem in médio doctórum, audiéntem illos et interrogántem eos. Stupébant autem omnes, qui eum audiébant, super prudéntia et respónsis ejus. Et vidéntes admiráti sunt. Et dixit Mater ejus ad illum: Fili, quid fecísti nobis sic? Ecce, pater tuus et ego doléntes quærebámus te. Et ait ad illos: Quid est quod me quærebátis? Nesciebátis quia in his, quæ Patris mei sunt, opórtet me esse? Et ipsi non intellexérunt verbum, quod locútus est ad eos. Et descéndit cum eis, et venit Názareth: et erat súbditus illis. Et Mater ejus conservábat ómnia verba hæc in corde suo. Et Jesus proficiébat sapiéntia, et ætáte, et grátia apud Deum et hómines.

When Jesus was twelve years old, they going up into Jerusalem according to the custom of the feast, and having fulfilled the days, when they returned, the Child Jesus remained in Jerusalem, and His parents knew it not. And thinking that He was in the company, they came a day’s journey, and sought Him among their kinsfolk and acquaintances. And not finding Him, they returned into Jerusalem, seeking Him. And it came to pass that after three days they found Him in the Temple, sitting in the midst of the doctors, hearing them and asking them questions. And all that heard Him were astonished at His wisdom and His answers. And seeing Him they wondered. And His Mother said to Him: Son, why hast Thou done so to us? Behold Thy father and I have sought Thee sorrowing. And He said to them: how is it that you sought Me? Did you not know that I must be about My Father’s business? And they understood not the word that He spoke unto them. And he went downwith them and came to Nazareth, and was subject to them. And His Mother kept all these words in her heart. And Jesus advanced in wisdom and age and grace with God and men.