The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction

January 12, 2021, LifeSiteNews:

(CP&S comment: We urge our readers to inform themselves through this extensive, clear and revealing interview about vaccines in general and the mRNA Covid jabs in particular. Watch the video here on CP&S (see below), on John Henry-Westen’s YouTube channel or over at Life Site News.)

Today I had the great pleasure of sitting down with Pamela Acker, one of the most knowledgeable people in the world on vaccines and on what goes into them. Acker actually spent time in a vaccine research lab for nine months before encountering the ethical and moral issue of the HEK-293 cell line.

Our conversation today was one of the most enlightening but also deeply disturbing interviews I’ve ever done for my podcast The John-Henry Westen Show.

Acker is a biologist and author of the recently released (and extremely informative) book Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective. In it, she reveals precisely how Catholics should be thinking about vaccines. You can buy it from our friends at the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation.

Unfortunately – depressingly really – under Pope Francis, the Vatican has largely downplayed if not entirely ignored the importance of bioethics.

Francis himself just last week endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that “it must be done.”

Acker and I spoke about many topics today for over an hour. Please watch the entire interview if you can. The most revealing aspect of our conversation, I think, was when we discussed the various fetal cell lines being used in vaccines, specifically.

There are a number of fetal cell lines in existence right now. There’s WI-38, MRC-5, HEK-293, PER C-6, and WALVAX-2; WALVAX-2 is not currently being used in any vaccines, but does have the potential to be used and is currently used in therapeutic treatments. As Acker and I agreed, most people have this understanding that it was one or two babies that died and will simply dismiss these cell lines.

Acker speaks about her research into the HEK-293 cell line specifically, and talks about the number that’s at the end of that cell line name. “HEK” stands for Human Embryonic Kidney and the “293” actually reveals the number of experiments that a specific researcher did to develop that cell line.

“It doesn’t mean there were two hundred and ninety-three abortions, but for two hundred and ninety-three experiments, you would certainly need far more than one abortion. We’re talking probably hundreds of abortions,” Acker shares.

Acker goes on to discuss why researchers would choose a fetal cell line over an adult cell line. The details boil down to one answer: because they’ll last longer, having a much longer lifespan. However, these cell lines encounter some dangerous side effects, such as the genes are given cancer promoting genes (but more on that inside the interview).

Acker dispels the myth that these cell lines are created using spontaneous abortions, simply by understanding that these cells have to be gathered within five minutes of the abortion. A miscarriage would simply not provide cells that were alive enough for researchers to be able to use the cells.

This is where things get very disturbing, because in most cases it’s not a “simple abortion,” but rather, Acker says:

“They will actually deliver these babies via cesarean section. The babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue; to the point where their heart is still beating, and they’re generally not given any anesthetic, because that would disrupt the cells that the researchers are trying to extract. So, they’re removing this tissue, all the while the baby is alive and in extreme amounts of pain. So, this makes it even more sadistic.”

While our discussion is broad, we do highlight the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines specifically. The above is a small sample of the vital information Pamela Acker and I discussed today. I encourage each one of you to listen to the full interview, and share with your friends and family.