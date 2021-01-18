A Child Saved From a Bullet by His Crucifix

Reported on 15th January by FSSPX News

It’s a great New Year’s story, which struck people in Argentina.

On December 31, at around 10 p.m., little Tiziano, 9 years old, was playing with his sister and cousin in the garden of the family home, located in Las Talitas, Argentina.

He suddenly felt a sharp pain in his chest. The child then sees a bullet on the ground at his feet.

He was immediately taken to the Infant Jesus Hospital. But the injury is superficial, and the child was able to leave within an hour.

Police are investigating the source of the shooting which hit the child, but it appears he was not targeted. It appears to be a stray bullet.

The Crucifix Pierced with a Bullet

On their return, the parents found the silver crucifix given to little Tiziano by his father, which he wore around his neck at the time of the event. There is a hole in the center. On the other side, Christ appears intact. The pendant probably fell off under the force of the impact.

The child’s life was therefore saved by the medal he was wearing. It is no exaggeration to speak of a miracle, in the sense that providence wanted to manifest in a special way the protection that God grants through blessed objects.

But protection is above all spiritual, supernatural, to protect those who trust in God from evil spirits and their traps.