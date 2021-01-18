Cardinal Cancels Confessions in Cathedral due to Covid

From Gloria TV:

Westminster Cathedral, the seat of Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has stopped offering Confession due to Covidiocy. This is disgraceful and cowardly.

There are other Westminster Archdiocese churches who continue to hear Confession with safeguards in place that would make a public health officer smile in approval. There are priests who meet penitents in the open air, to hear confessions, with remarkable adaptability.

However, Westminster Cathedral has decided to stop Confession altogether in her premises. This sends out all the wrong signals to the faithful who rely on Confession to keep their souls in a state of readiness if in the unlikely event that they become badly unwell of Covid.

It also sends out negative signals to the State, and hands it a stick to beat churches that remain open into submission.

Worse of all, it is utterly reprehensible that a cowardly archbishop and his household shelter safely, whilst his flock is at the mercy of a rampant wolf. Our shepherds are a disgrace.

Please pray for our Shepherds!

Litany for Priests



Let us pray for the Holy Father: fill him with courage and grace, O Lord.

Cardinals, archbishops, and bishops: give them a shepherd’s heart, O Lord.

Diocesan priests: fill them with your Spirit, Lord.

Priests in religious orders: perfect them in their calling, Lord.

Priests who are ill: heal them, Lord.

Priests who are in danger: deliver them, Lord.

Priests who are weak: strengthen them, Lord.

Priests who are poor: relieve them, Lord.

Priests who have lost their zeal: renew them, Lord.

Priests who are sad: console them, Lord.

Priests who are worried: give them peace, Lord.

Priests who are old: sustain them, Lord.

Priests who are alone: accompany them, Lord.

Missionary priests: protect them, Lord.

Priests who are preachers: enlighten them, Lord.

Priests who direct souls: instruct them, Lord.

Priests and religious who have died: bring them to glory, Lord.

For all priests: give them Your wisdom and knowledge.

For all priests: give them Your understanding and counsel.

For all priests: give them reverence and awe of You.

For all priests: give them patience and love.

For all priests: give them obedience and kindness.

For all priests: give them a burning zeal for souls.

For all priests: give them virtues of faith, hope and love.

For all priests: give them an intense love for the Eucharist.

For all priests: give them loyalty to the Holy Father and their Bishops.

For all priests: give them respect for life and human dignity.

For all priests: give them integrity and justice.

For all priests: give them humility and generosity.

For all priests: give them strength in their labors.

For all priests: give them peace in their sufferings.

For all priests: give them great love for the Trinity.

For all priests: give them great love for Mary.

For all priests: let them be the light of Christ.

For all priests: let them be the salt of the earth.

For all priests: let them practice sacrifice and self-denial.

For all priests: let them be holy in body, mind and spirit.

For all priests: let them be men of prayer.

For all priests: may faith shine forth in them.

For all priests: may they be concerned for our salvation.

For all priests: may they be faithful to their priestly vocation.

For all priests: may their hands bless and heal.

For all priests: may they burn with love for you.

For all priests: may all their steps be for the glory of God.

For all priests: may the Holy Spirit fill them, and give them His gifts in abundance.



Let us pray.

Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, hear the prayers we offer for our priests. Let them know clearly the work that You are calling them to do. Grant them every grace to answer Your call with courage, love, and lasting dedication to Your will.

We ask Mary’s intercession as their loving mother. Amen.