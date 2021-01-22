Persecution of Traditional Catholics will accelerate

Iconclast Persecution of the Catholic Church

It is a fact: the trend toward an outright persecution of traditional Catholics – those who live faithfully by all the teachings and precepts of the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church – is not only continuing, but accelerating. Liberal-minded cafeteria ‘c’atholics, together with the hypocrites who profess to be Catholic, i.e., go to Mass regularly, brandish their rosaries, public state the importance of their Catholic Faith to the world, but then pick and choose only the parts of the Church’s doctrines that suit them, willfully disobeying those that don’t suit, and dismissing any ‘uncomfortable’ truth… these false followers of Christ may be overlooked by the agents of Satan when the time comes for the Great Persecution. After all, they are already Satan’s useful minions for having spread scandal, leading numerous souls on the path to Hell, and showing total indifference to having thrown true Catholics into the hands of their enemies.

Faithful Catholics will be increasingly targeted, and in the meantime the devils uses this current Pope’s papacy as a means to further destabilise the Church. Their aim for years has been to destroy her from within.

An important part of Satan’s war against the Church is directly specifically at priests; the Virgin Mary in all Her apparitions warns that priests are under very fierce attack by the enemy today. She calls us to pray and make many sacrifices for priests, for just one such faithful priest son has the divine power from God to lead many sinners’ hearts to conversion. Because Satan knows his time is short he sends his minions to work extra hard to deceiving that priest’s soul.

The great St Ambrose tells us:

The persecutors who are visible are not the only ones. There are also invisible persecutors, much greater in number. This is more serious. Like a king bent on persecution, sending orders to persecute to his many agents, and establishing different persecutors in each city or province, the devil directs his many servants in their work of persecution, whether in public or in the souls of individuals. Of this kind of persecution Scripture says: All who wish to live a holy life in Christ Jesus suffer persecution. “All” sufffer persecution; there is no exception. Who can claim exemption if the Lord himself endured the testing of persecution? How many there are today who are secret martyrs for Christ, giving testimony to Jesus as Lord! The Apostle knew this kind of martyrdom, this faithful witnessing to Christ; he said: This is our boast, the testimony of our conscience.

For example, the well known traditional Catholic blogger, Father Z, has been mercilessly persecuted by extremists of the Left of many stripes. After the many recent debacles in the US, including the swearing in of a pro-abort, so-called ‘c’atholic President, he warns us, and fellow priests:

“In our nation, persecution of individuals by the Left is on the rise. They are doing Satan’s work. It is right to pray against them using all our spiritual tools. Fathers! Take note! Recite Ch. 3 Title XI of the Rituale Romanum privately if you must. But say it. Do not give in to the darkness by either running from it, or by descending into hatred.

The pandemic may very well be something that God has given us to wake us all up. So too with the way many currents in the country are rapidly shifting to the Left. When people forget about God, God will provide wake up calls. Is the pandemic one of the them? Are our elected and appointed leaders, secular and sacred, wake up calls?”

The Passion of the Church has already begun; the Church on Earth is already being persecuted. In some countries, such as China, North Korea, most Islamic states, and in many parts of Asia, Africa etcetera, the persecution is outright, while the persecution in western countries (for now) comes in more subtle forms. In our globalist world of modern technology comes the rise of the surveillance state. This will become a powerful method of limiting our religious freedom by the NWO in the near future. We are already seeing how they control many virtual forms of communication like Facebook and Twitter, blocking traditional Catholic messages and videos, whilst permitting such evils as pornography and sadistic violence from the secular world.

Assuming we do have a solid spiritual foundation, and are seriously living our Catholic Faith, there are some practical things we should be doing as we prepare for the coming persecution.

First of all, we must use our religious freedom while we still can, and avoid taking it for granted or assuming everything will remain more or less the way it is now. Even apart from private revelations on the subject, there are numerous signs in government and society that a persecution is probably coming. Now is our final opportunity to resist this trend as fervent Catholics and concerned citizens. It’s time we started pushing back, in a peaceful and loving but unyielding way. Do not be afraid to speak out or to act lawfully in defence of God’s divine law.

Secondly, we must find others who believe as we do. We must avoid petty disagreements. “Unite the clans!” as Michael Matt of ‘The Remnant’ tells us, and begin meeting together, becoming well-informed, talking and sharing and brainstorming. Whilst we have Internet – and who says we shall always have this form of communication? – we should put it to good use.

Thirdly, we must strengthen our relationship with Christ, learning to trust in Him ever more deeply, for a solid spiritual foundation is necessary in order to withstand the troubles of life in general, and the unique challenges in our era of history in particular. Our Lord’s parable of the house built on a rock foundation (Mt. 7:24-27) is timely and important in this regard.

Pray, fast, make sacrifices and frequent the Sacraments of Confession and the Holy Eucharist. Make holy hours, or at least visit the Blessed Sacrament whenever possible. This is our armour that will protect us in the coming battles. Prayers offered in reparation for the sins of the world, and our fasting and other acts of penance, can unleash great spiritual power, not only benefiting ourselves and our loved ones, but also resulting in the conversion of many sinners and the delaying, lessening, or even averting of many predicted chastisements. Prayer is extremely powerful, especially the two greatest prayers of all: the Mass and the Rosary.