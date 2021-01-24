Bishop Schneider: Never before have the demons been so active

From Gloria TV:
At present, demonic forces have increased to such an extent that we find ourselves in a spiritual battle whose magnitude surpasses anything we have ever seen before, says Bishop Athanasius Schneider in a video about the angels.
The video was published in German, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and French.
The battle lines in this struggle are between truth and error, and naturalism and supernaturalism, Schneider explains. He notices that there is an enormous confusion in doctrine, morals and liturgy, so that even good people start doubting about basic truths like moral tenets regarding contraception, divorce or adultery.
The truth is obscured with suggestive formulations, Schneider analyses and mentions expressions such as “primacy of mercy,” “surprises of the Holy Spirit,” “paradigm shift,” “individual conscience,” “pastoral accompaniment” or “process of discernment”. Interestingly, these formulations are all used by Francis.
Schneider recommends venerating the Holy Angels to fight against evil spirits, but also to entrust the little things of life to them.
One example: “Sometimes my guardian angel wakes me up at the exact moment I need to wake up, when the alarm clock hasn’t worked.” His conclusion: “The more we ask the angels, the more they help us.”
I actually see more people now who are being demonically influenced or possessed than I ever imagined I would in my lifetime and I’m no expert by any means or stretch of the imagination! But that says something significant if its become more noticeable and these demons don’t even try to hide in some cases just like the behavior we see in significant political figures, say like those in Congress here in the US that are so over the top blatantly on the attack not caring what harm they are doing to the Nation and its founding Constitution or Bill of Rights; the only thing that matters to them is getting their way no matter what it is they are after; which always revolves around more power and control!
Those are serpentine and demonic desires and goals so everybody better wake up to how bad things have gotten and how much worse they are going to get if a major breakthrough doesn’t come, to not only expose all the corruption of the Democrat party and others including many Republicans; but to actually lock them all away for good! Because if not you mark my words; if Biden and all the rest of these ghoulish minions are allowed to continue demons will be the order of the day in America and the world as more evil comes into play all around us!
What we’ve seen going on and the suffering is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg! What occurred in Washington D.C. on January 6th, America’s Nation Capitol; going from a planned event that was billed as a peaceful protest over the Election Fraud and support of a President, but then somehow went from a peaceful rally to Insurrection; was all an orchestrated event that demons and bad people in the US government as minions of that evil created to hurt Trump and his supporters in order to usher in Marxist rule by their covert manipulation of this initially peaceful event that was then seen by more people as a riot. The Devil is having a field day with playing both sides against the middle! Creating division and mayhem is Satan’s specialty! We can see all the way back to Cain and Abel how he did that! God help us. Amen.
Lawrence Morra III
LikeLike