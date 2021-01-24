Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, January 24

Third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Francis of Sales

Book of Jonah 3,1-5.10.

The word of the LORD came to Jonah a second time:

“Set out for the great city of Nineveh, and announce to it the message that I will tell you.”

So Jonah made ready and went to Nineveh, according to the LORD’S bidding. Now Nineveh was an enormously large city; it took three days to go through it.

Jonah began his journey through the city, and had gone but a single day’s walk announcing, “Forty days more and Nineveh shall be destroyed,”

when the people of Nineveh believed God; they proclaimed a fast and all of them, great and small, put on sackcloth.

When God saw by their actions how they turned from their evil way, he repented of the evil that he had threatened to do to them; he did not carry it out.

Psalms 25(24),4bc-5ab.6-7bc.8-9.

Your ways, O LORD, make known to me;

teach me your paths,

guide me in your truth and teach me,

for you are God my savior.



Remember that your compassion, O LORD,

and your love are from of old.

In your kindness remember me,

because of your goodness, O LORD.



Good and upright is the LORD;

thus he shows sinners the way.

He guides the humble to justice,

he teaches the humble his way.

First Letter to the Corinthians 7,29-31.

I tell you, brothers and sisters, the time is running out. From now on, let those having wives act as not having them,

those weeping as not weeping, those rejoicing as not rejoicing, those buying as not owning,

those using the world as not using it fully. For the world in its present form is passing away.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,14-20.

After John had been arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the Gospel of God:

“This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the gospel.”

As he passed by the Sea of Galilee, he saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting their nets into the sea; they were fishermen.

Jesus said to them, “Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

Then they abandoned their nets and followed him.

He walked along a little farther and saw James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John. They too were in a boat mending their nets.

Then he called them. So they left their father Zebedee in the boat along with the hired men and followed him.

Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Cross [Edith Stein] (1891-1942)

Carmelite, martyr, co-patron of Europe

For the First Profession of Sister Miriam of Little Saint Thérèse

“So they left their father Zebedee in the boat (…) and followed him”

Whoever allows herself to be led like a child in the harness of holy obedience will reach the kingdom of God that is promised to “little ones” (Mt 19:4). Obedience led Mary, the royal daughter of the house of David, to the simple little house of the poor carpenter of Nazareth. Obedience led both of these most holy people away from the secure enclosure of this modest home onto the highway and into the stable at Bethlehem. It laid the Son of God in the manger.

In freely chosen poverty the Savior and his mother wandered the streets of Judea and Galilee and lived on the alms of the faithful. Naked and exposed, the Lord hung on the cross and left the care of his mother to the love of his disciple.

Therefore, he demands poverty of those who would follow him. The heart must be free of ties to earthly goods, of concern about them, dependence on them, desire for them, if it is to belong to the divine Bridegroom exclusively.

Traditional Latin Mass readings for the third Sunday after Epiphany MASS (Adoráte Deum) (green)

EPISTLE Romans 12: 16-21

Fratres: Nolíte esse prudéntes apud vosmetípsos nulli malum pro malo reddéntes: providéntes bona non tantum coram Deo, sed étiam coram ómnibus homínibus. Si fíeri potest, quod ex vobis est, cum ómnibus homínibus pacem habéntes: Non vosmetípsos defendéntes, caríssimi, sed date locum iræ. Scriptum est enim: Mihi vindícta: ego retríbuam, dicit Dóminus. Sed si esuríerit inimícus tuus, ciba illum: si sitit, potum da illi: hoc enim fáciens, carbónes ignis cóngeres super caput ejus. Noli vinci a malo, sed vince in bono malum.

Brethren: Be not wise in your own conceits. To no man rendering evil for evil: providing good things not only in the sight of God, but also in the sight of all men. If it be possible, as much as is in you, have peace with all men. Revenge not yourselves, my dearly beloved, but give place unto wrath. For it is written: Revenge is mine: I will repay, saith the Lord. But if thy enemy be hungry, give him to eat; if he thirst, give him to drink: for doing this, thou shalt heap coals of fire upon his head. Be not overcome by evil, but overcome evil by good.

GRADUAL Psalms 101: 16-17

Timébunt gentes nomen tuum, Dómine, et omnes reges terræ glóriam tuam. Quóniam ædificávit Dóminus Sion: et vidébitur in majestáte sua.

The Gentiles shall fear Thy name, O Lord, and all the kings of the earth Thy glory. For the Lord hath built up Sion: and He shall be seen in His glory.

LESSER ALLELUIA Psalms 96: 1

Allelúia, allelúia. Dóminus regnávit, exsúltet terra: læténtur ínsulæ multæ. Allelúia.

Alleluia, alleluia. The Lord hath reigned, let the earth rejoice: let many islands be glad. Alleluia.

GOSPEL Matthew 8: 1-13

In illo témpore: Cum descendísset Jesus de monte, secútæ sunt eum turbæ multæ: et ecce leprósus véniens, adorábat eum, dicens: Dómine, si vis, potes me mundáre.

Et exténdens Jesus manum, tétigit eum, dicens: Volo. Mundáre. Et conféstim mundáta est lepra ejus. Et ait illi Jesus: Vide, némini díxeris:

sed vade, osténde te sacerdóti, et offer munus, quod præcépit Móyses, in testimónium illis. Cum autem introísset Caphárnaum, accéssit ad eum centúrio, rogans eum, et dicens: Dómine, puer meus jacet in domo paralýticus, et male torquétur. Et ait

illi Jesus: Ego véniam, et curábo eum. Et respóndens centúrio, ait: Dómine, non sum dignus ut intres sub tectum meum: sed tantum dic verbo, et sanábitur puer meus. Nam et ego homo sum sub potestáte constitútus, habens sub me mílites, et dico huic: Vade, et vadit; et álii: Veni, et venit; et servo meo: Fac hoc, et facit. Áudiens autem Jesus, mirátus est, et sequéntibus se dixit: Amen dico vobis, non invéni tantam fídem in Israël. Dico autem vobis, quod multi ab Oriénte, et Occidénte vénient, et recúmbent cum Abrham, et Isaac, et Jacob in regno cælórum: fílii autem regni ejiciéntur in ténebras exterióres: ibi erit fletus, et stridor déntium. Et dixit Jesus centurióni: Vade, et sicut credidísti, fiat tibi. Et sanátus est puer in illa hora.

At that time, when Jesus was come down from the mountain, great multitudes followed Him: and behold a leper came and adored Him saying: Lord, if Thou wilt, Thou canst make me clean. And Jesus, stretching forth His hand touched him, saying: I will. Be thou made clean. And forthwith his leprosy was cleansed. And Jesus saith to him: See, thou tell no man: but go, show thyself to the priest, and offer the gift which Moses commanded, for a testimony unto them. And when He had entered into Capharnaum, there came to Him a centurion, beseeching Him, and saying: Lord, my servant lieth at home sick of the palsy, and is grievously tormented. And Jesus saith to him: I will come and heal him. And the centurion making answer said: Lord, I am not worthy that Thou should enter under my roof: but only say the word and my servant shall be healed. For I also am a man subject to authority, having under me soldiers; and I say to this: Go, and he goes; and to another: Come, and he comes; and to my servant: Do this, and he does it. And Jesus hearing this marveled, and said to them that followed Him: Amen I say to you, I have not found so great faith in Israël. And I say to you, that many shall come from the east and the west, and shall sit down with Abraham and Isaac and Jacob in the kingdom of heaven: but the children of the kingdom shall be cast out into the exterior darkness: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth. And Jesus said to the centurion: Go, and as thou hast believed, so be it done to thee. And the servant was healed at the same hour.