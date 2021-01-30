Fr. James Martin SJ Attacks Jesus and Mary with Symbol of Sin

STOP the blasphemy. Sign your protest today.

In a recent tweet to 299,000 people, Fr. Martin approvingly posted a sacrilegious icon of Our Lady of Czestochowa with pro-homosexual rainbow-colored halos.

What a slap against the miraculous icon, the purity of Mary and the Divinity of Our Lord

But it gets worse because…

The photo shared by Fr. Martin was made by pro-abortion activists in Poland who openly attack God, the Catholic Church and moral values.

Radical pro-abortion and pro-LGBT activist Elzbieta Podlesna, for example, posted copies of the desecrated icon of Jesus and Mary around St. Dominic’s Church in Plock.

According to AP, the altered icon was also displayed on “garbage bins and mobile toilets.”

Who else uses the desecrated icon? The same pro-abortion mobs who stormed Catholic Churches and vandalized statues of the Saints after the Polish government restricted access to abortion.

Yet Fr. Martin tweeted:

“…[I]t is not surprising that they would add their own symbol, the rainbow, in a respectful way, to a beloved image of their mother.”

Nonsense: The desecrations are deliberate. Intended against God. Using a symbol of sin to attack the holy purity of Jesus and Mary.

Why is Fr. Martin allowed to continue acting like a wolf and lead souls astray?

Moreover, according to media reports:

Fr. Martin said Catholics should “reverence” homosexual unions

Fr. Martin supports transgenderism for children

Fr. Martin favors homosexual kissing during Mass (sacrilege against God)

Fr. Martin said homosexuals should be “invited” to be Eucharistic ministers

Fr. Martin welcomed an award from New Ways Ministry, a group condemned by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

That’s why your prayerful voice is needed now more than ever.

Fr. Martin should repent and apologize!

With prayerful action, you and I must oppose the smoke of Satan from harming the precious Faith of more young souls. And with discernment, we must distinguish between the true shepherd and the wolves.

Yet — despite the terrible crisis of Faith we see before us, we must always remember that Our Lord is the Good Shepherd, the One who will lead us to Heaven if we remain faithful.

“The sheep hear his voice: and he calleth his own sheep by name, and leadeth them out… and the sheep follow him, because they know his voice” (John 10:4).

“But a stranger they follow not, but fly from him, because they know not the voice of strangers” (John 10:5).

After you sign your protest, please share the petition

Thank you for fighting the good fight.

John Horvat, Vice-President, ‘Tradition, Family and Property’ (TFP) www.ReturnToOrder.org