A Triple Threat to Thwart a Triple Foe

Sister Lucia of Fatima helped formulate the simple Blue Army Pledge: CONSECRATION – PENANCE – DAILY PRAYER to challenge a triple foe: the WORLD, the FLESH and the DEVIL! Our Lady’s message was clear: Men must cease offending God who is already too much offended. If mankind would do their part, God’s Mother promised to do hers. St Padre Pio was the first spiritual director of the Blue Army. This pledge is possible for everyone and it is not just a vague spiritual plan, but a concrete plan of action.

WE PROMISE TO:

Practice the devotion of Consecration by faithfully wearing the Brown Scapular;

Pray and carry out the duties of our state in life, bearing our trials patiently and expending ourselves in the service of our needy brethren.

It is this wave of reparation and holiness that will bring about the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, of which it is already the beginning.

Pope Pius XI told us explicitly in Quo Primus that all the troubles of the present world are due precisely to the fact that the religion of Christ has been placed on the same level as false religions. It is our apathy, lethargy, disloyalty and cowardice that are the very agents driving the nails into the flesh of Christ’s Mystical Body.

Our Lady of Fatima asked us to live our lives in a Catholic manner. To end the threat of Communism (still very much alive today under other aliases), the spiritual vacuum must be filled by the prayers and penance of those who have the Faith. The Catholic who does not live according to the Faith he professes, will be swept away defenceless in this deluge of evil which threatens the world.

The Fatima Message is addressed to all men without exception, independently of belonging to any ecclesiastical organisation. God has made Mary, Queen of Heaven and earth, leader of His armies, keeper of His treasures, dispenser of His graces, worker of His wonders, restorer of the human race, and mediatrix on behalf of men. (St Louis Marie de Montfort)

We are at a crossroads in the history of the world. God has established only one enmity between Mary and the devil. The humble Mary will always triumph over Satan, the proud one; and so great will be her victory that She will crush his head, the very seat of his pride. She will unmask his serpent’s cunning and expose his wicked plots. She will scatter to the winds his devilish plans and, to the end of time, will keep her faithful servants safe from his cruel claws.

[We remind our readers that today is a First Saturday of the month]