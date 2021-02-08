This is probably one of the most pertinent and important interviews that Father Ripperger has consented to give, in which he explains degrees of certitude in Church teaching & the degrees of assent required from the same.
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
linda254 on Cardinal Danneels admits being… kathleen on Cardinal Danneels admits being… RemnantchildofMary on Fr. James Martin SJ Attacks Je… myallaboutyou on Consecration of the Human Race… linda254 on Cardinal Danneels admits being… mmvc on The Pope’s misplaced sympathy… Mary Salmond on The Pope’s misplaced sympathy… cathokid63 on The Pope’s misplaced sympathy… Lawrence Morra on In Defence of the Great Father… Mary Salmond on In Defence of the Great Father… Lawrence Morra on In Defence of the Great Father… Brother Burrito on “Quo Vadis?” – Always a Good… Mary Salmond on “Quo Vadis?” – Always a Good… Nelson on A Sword Will Pierce You Nelson on “Quo Vadis?” – Always a Good…
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- The Theological Notes of the Church ~ Fr Ripperger with Ryan Grant youtube.com/watch?fbclid=I… catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2021/02/08/the… 5 hours ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- The Theological Notes of the Church ~ Fr Ripperger with Ryan Grant February 8, 2021
- Sunday Readings and Reflections February 7, 2021
- A Triple Threat to Thwart a Triple Foe February 6, 2021
- Consecration of the Human Race to the Sacred Heart February 5, 2021
- Catholics call on Jesuit Order to censure Fr. James Martin over desecration of Mary with LGBT rainbow halo February 5, 2021
- St Agatha: Pure and Faithful Witness to the Faith February 5, 2021
- The Pope’s misplaced sympathy for fathers who leave home February 4, 2021
- In Defence of the Great Father Z February 3, 2021
- “Quo Vadis?” – Always a Good Question February 3, 2021
- A Sword Will Pierce You February 2, 2021
- Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on the Feast of The Presentation of the Lord February 2, 2021
- St Brigid, Patron Saint of Ireland (1st February) February 1, 2021
- St John Bosco’s Prophetic Dream: The Twin Pillars of Victory January 31, 2021
- Sunday Readings and Reflections January 31, 2021
- Fr. James Martin SJ Attacks Jesus and Mary with Symbol of Sin January 30, 2021
- Mary’s Solitude During the Public Life of Jesus January 30, 2021
- Iraq: Mary Reigns Again Over Qaraqosh January 30, 2021
- Cassocks, Tradition, and the Dying of the New Church of Vatican II January 29, 2021
- Lockdowns have led to increased Christian persecution January 29, 2021
- One Thousand Years Ago in Lourdes January 28, 2021
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,188,298 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- In Defence of the Great Father Z
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy
- Sunday Readings and Reflections
- Fatima seer Lucia believed USA would become Communist without Marian consecration of Russia
- The Theological Notes of the Church ~ Fr Ripperger with Ryan Grant
- Prophecies By Visionaries Who Foresaw Today's Crisis in the Church
- "Who's there? - A poor Sinner": Habsburger Funeral Ritual
- 2021 in the light of the Fatima Message and Right Reason
- Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on the Feast of The Presentation of the Lord
- A Triple Threat to Thwart a Triple Foe