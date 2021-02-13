The Tyranny of Communist China (World Over Live video)

STEVEN MOSHER, Asia expert, president of The Population Research Institute, and author of Bully of Asia discusses the state of US-China relations in the new Biden Administration, and the result of The World Health Organization’s (WHO) investigation of the origin of COVID-19.
