The Tyranny of Communist China (World Over Live video)

Posted on February 13, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

STEVEN MOSHER, Asia expert, president of The Population Research Institute, and author of Bully of Asia discusses the state of US-China relations in the new Biden Administration, and the result of The World Health Organization’s (WHO) investigation of the origin of COVID-19.

