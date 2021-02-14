Garabandal, Unstoppable Waterfall

Posted on February 14, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

We highly recommend this video which is both compelling and most relevant for our times.

By way of introduction here is the content of a letter Saint Padre Pio wrote to the visionaries of Garabandal:

Dear girls,

At nine o’clock this morning the Blessed Virgin Mary told me about you, oh dear girls, about your visions and she told me to say to you:

“Oh blessed girls of San Sebastian de Garabandal, I promise that I will be with you until the end of the centuries, and you will be with me until the end of the world, and then united with me in the glory of paradise.”

Together with this I am sending you a copy of the Holy Rosary of Fatima, which the Blessed Virgin has ordered me to send you. The Blessed Virgin dictated this rosary, and she wants it to be propagated for the salvation of sinners and the preservation of humanity from the terrible punishments, with which the good God is threatening.

I give you a recommendation: pray and make others pray, because the world is on the road to perdition.

They do not believe in you or in your conversations with the white Lady, but they will believe when it is too late.

March 3, 1962


Mater Spei is proud to announce the production of “Garabandal, Unstoppable Waterfall.” This documentary will take us even further into Garabandal’s message of hope and conversion as we marvel at the incredible fruits that have come out of Garabandal ever since the apparitions took place. Garabandal, Uncontainable Cascade has located eyewitnesses of the apparitions of Our Blessed Mother in San Sebastian de Garabandal, Spain and interviewed valuable experts on Marian apparitions in order to delve deeper into both the prophetic dimension of Garabandal as well as the question as to why Garabandal is still awaiting a definitive judgment by Church authorities. Share the “Garabandal, Unstoppable Waterfall” trailer with all your contacts. More information: https://www.garabandalthemovie.com

2 Responses to Garabandal, Unstoppable Waterfall

  1. bwr47 says:
    February 14, 2021 at 19:27

    This is a great video, which I watched recently. I did not know much about Garabandal, but the video is compelling, well made and very relevant at so many levels.

  2. kathleen says:
    February 14, 2021 at 20:35

    Thanks to my dear teammate for posting this wonderful video.

    Yes bwr47, I totally agree. I was alerted to the video some time last year, and then watched it again recently. I am convinced of the authenticity of the apparitions of Our Lady to the four girls at Garabandal; nobody could fake such miraculous events, especially not innocent farm children. And all I the girls have led holy and faultless lives since then, especially the main visionary, Conchita.

    I will never forget my grace-filled visit to Garabandal in 1996. I wrote the related article (^) “The Story of Garabandal – fifty years later” in June 2011.

