Sunday Readings and Reflections

Jesus heals a leper

Sunday, February 14

Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Cyril

Book of Leviticus 13,1-2.44-46.

The LORD said to Moses and Aaron,

“If someone has on his skin a scab or pustule or blotch which appears to be the sore of leprosy, he shall be brought to Aaron, the priest, or to one of the priests among his descendants,

the man is leprous and unclean, and the priest shall declare him unclean by reason of the sore on his head.

The one who bears the sore of leprosy shall keep his garments rent and his head bare, and shall muffle his beard; he shall cry out, ‘Unclean, unclean!’

As long as the sore is on him he shall declare himself unclean, since he is in fact unclean. He shall dwell apart, making his abode outside the camp.”

Psalms 32(31),1-2.5.11.

Blessed is he whose fault is taken away,

whose sin is covered.

Blessed the man to whom the LORD imputes not guilt,

in whose spirit there is no guile.



Then I acknowledged my sin to you,

my guilt I covered not.

I said, “I confess my faults to the LORD,”

and you took away the guilt of my sin.



Be glad in the LORD and rejoice, you just;

exult, all you upright of heart.

First Letter to the Corinthians 10,31-33.11,1.

So whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God.

Avoid giving offense, whether to Jews or Greeks or the church of God,

just as I try to please everyone in every way, not seeking my own benefit but that of the many, that they may be saved.

Be imitators of me, as I am of Christ.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,40-45.

A leper came to him and kneeling down begged him and said, “If you wish, you can make me clean.”

Moved with pity, he stretched out his hand, touched him, and said to him, “I do will it. Be made clean.”

The leprosy left him immediately, and he was made clean.

Then, warning him sternly, he dismissed him at once.

Then he said to him, “See that you tell no one anything, but go, show yourself to the priest and offer for your cleansing what Moses prescribed; that will be proof for them.”

The man went away and began to publicize the whole matter. He spread the report abroad so that it was impossible for Jesus to enter a town openly. He remained outside in deserted places, and people kept coming to him from everywhere.

Odes of Solomon (Hebrew Christian text from the beginning of the 2nd century)



Nos. 21 and 25 (trans. J.H. Charlesworth)

“The man went away and began to publicize the whole matter”

I raised my arms on high

on account of the grace of the Lord.

Because he cast off my chains from me,

and my Helper raised me according to his grace and his salvation.

And I stripped off darkness, and put on light.

And even I myself acquired members. In them there was no sickness

or affliction or suffering.

And abundantly helpful to me was the thought of the Lord, and his incorruptible fellowship.

And I was lifted up in the light, and I passed before his face.

And I was constantly near him, while praising and confessing him.

He caused my heart to overflow, and it was found in my mouth;

and it sprang forth unto my lips.

Then upon my face increased the exultation of the Lord and his praise.

Hallelujah.

I was rescued from my chains

and I fled unto you, O my God,

because you are the right hand of salvation and my Helper.

You have restrained those who rise up against me, and they did not appear again

because your face was with me,

which saved me by your grace.

But I was despised and rejected in the eyes of many,

and I was in their eyes like lead.

And I acquired strength from you, and help.

A lamp you set for me both on my right and on my left,

so that there might not be in me anything that is not light.

And I was covered with the covering of your spirit

and I removed from me my garments of skin (Gn 3:21),

because your right hand raised me,

and caused sickness to pass from me.

And I became mighty in your truth,

and holy in your righteousness.

And all my adversaries were afraid of me

and I became the Lord’s by the name of the Lord.

And I was justified by his kindness,

and his rest is for ever and ever.

Hallelujah.

Traditional Latin Mass readings for Quinquagesima Sunday (MASS Esto mihi in Deum (violet))

EPISTLE 1 Corinthians 13: 1-13

Fratres: Si linguis hóminum loquar et Angelórum, caritátem autem non hábeam, factus sum velut æs sonans, aut cýmbalum tínniens. Et si habúero prophetíam, et nóverim mystéria ómnia, et omnem sciéntiam: et si habúero omnem fidem, ita ut montes tránsferam, caritátem autem non habúero, nihil sum. Et si distribúero in cibos páuperum omnes facultátes meas, et si tradídero corpus meum, ita ut árdeam, caritátem autem non habuero, nihil mihi prodest. Cáritas patiens est, benígna est: Cáritas non æmulátur, non agit pérperam, non inflátur, non est ambitiósa, non quærit quæ sua sunt, non irritátur, non cógitat malum, non gaudet super iniquitáte, congáudet autem veritáti: ómnia suffert, ómnia credit, ómnia sperat, ómnia sústinet. Cáritas numquam éxcidit: sive prophetíæ evacuabúntur, sive linguæ cessábunt, sive sciéntia destruétur. Ex parte enim cognóscimus, et ex parte prophetámus. Cum autem vénerit quod perféctum est, evacuábitur quod ex parte est. Cum essem párvulus, loquébar ut párvulus, sapiébam ut párvulus, cogitábam ut párvulus. Quando autem factus sum vir, evacuávi quæ erant párvuli. Vidémus nunc per spéculum in ænígmate: tunc autem fácie ad fáciem. Nunc cognósco ex parte: tunc autem cognóscam, sicut et cógnitus sum. Nunc autem manent, fides, spes, cáritas, tria hæc: major autem horum est cáritas.

Brethren: If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass or a tinkling cymbal. And if I should have prophecy, and should know all mysteries, and all knowledge; and if I should have all faith so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing. And if I should distribute all my goods to feed the poor, and if I should deliver my body to be burned and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing; Charity envieth not, dealeth not perversely, is not puffed up, is not ambitious, seeketh not her own, is not provoked to anger, thinketh no evil, rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth with the truth: beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Charity never falleth away; whether prophecies shall be made void, or tongues shall cease, or knowledge shall be destroyed. For we know in part, and we prophesy in part. But when that which is perfect is come, that which is in part shall be done away. When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child. But when I became a man, I put away the things of a child. We see now through a glass in a dark manner; but then face to face. Now I know in part; but then I shall know even as I am known. And now there remain faith, hope, and charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.

GRADUAL Psalms 76: 15, 16

Tu es Deus qui facis mirabília solus: notam fecísti in géntibus virtútem tuam. Liberásti in bráchio tuo pópulum tuum, fílios Israël et Joseph.

Thou art God that alone doest wonders: Thou has made Thy power known among the nations. With Thy arm Thou hast delivered Thy people, the children of Israel and of Joseph.

TRACT Psalms 99: 1, 2

Jubiláte Deo omnis terra: servíte Dómino in lætítia. Intráte in conspéctu ejus in exsultatióne: scitóte, quod Dóminus ipse est Deus. Ipse fecit nos, et non ipsi nos: nos autem pópulus ejus, et oves páscuæ ejus.

Sing joyfully to God, all the earth: serve ye the Lord with gladness. Come in before His presence with exceeding great joy: know ye that the Lord He is God. He made us, and not we ourselves: but we are His people and the sheep of His pasture.

GOSPEL Luke 18: 31-43

In illo témpore: Assúmpsit Jesus duódecim, et ait illis: Ecce, ascéndimus Jerosólymam, et consummabúntur ómnia, quæ scripta sunt per prophétas de Fílio hominis. Tradétur enim Géntibus, et illudétur, et flagellábitur, et conspuétur: et postquam flagelláverint, occídent eum, et tértia die resúrget. Et ipsi nihil horum intellexérunt, et erat verbum istud abscónditum ab eis, et non intelligébant quæ dicebántur. Factum est autem, cum appropinquáret Jéricho, cæcus quidam sedébat secus viam, mendícans. Et cum audíret turbam prætereúntem, interrogábat quid hoc esset. Dixérunt autem ei, quod Jesus Nazarénus transíret. Et clamávit, dicens: Jesu, fili David, miserére mei. Et qui præíbant, increpábant eum, ut tacéret. Ipse vero multo magis clamábat: Fili David, miserére mei. Stans autem Jesus, jussit illum addúci ad se. Et cum appropinquásset, interrogávit illum, dicens: Quid tibi vis fáciam? At ille dixit: Dómine, ut vídeam. Et Jesus dixit illi: Réspice, fides tua te salvum fecit. Et conféstim vidit, et sequebátur illum, magníficans Deum. Et omnis plebs ut vidit, dedit laudem Deo.

At that time Jesus took unto Him the twelve and said to them: Behold, we go up to Jerusalem, and all things shall be accomplished which were written by the Prophets concerning the Son of Man. For He shall be delivered to the Gentiles, and shall be mocked and scourged and spit upon: and after they have scourged Him, they will put Him to death, and the third day He shall rise again. And they understood none of these things, and the word was hid from them, and they understood not the things that were said. Now it came to pass, when He drew nigh to Jericho, that a certain blind man sat by the wayside begging. And when he heard the multitude passing by, he asked what this meant. And they told him that Jesus of Nazareth was passing by. And he cried out, saying: Jesus, son of David, have mercy on me. And they that went before rebuked him, that he should hold his peace. But he cried out much more: Son of David, have mercy on me. And Jesus standing, commanded him to brought unto him. And when he was come near, He asked him, saying: What wilt thou that I do to thee? But he said: Lord, that I may see. And Jesus said to him: Receive thy sight, thy faith hath made thee whole. And immediately he saw and followed Him, glorifying God. And all the people, when they saw it, gave praise to God.