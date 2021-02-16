Divine Sense of Humour?

Maybe it was Divine Intervention, when during the Angelus on 14th February a powerful gust of wind blew a window tapestry up into Pope Francis’ face, just as he said that

“God is the One who contaminates Himself” – perhaps not the best interpretation of the following quote from Scripture:

“[21] Him, who knew no sin, he has made sin for us, that we might be made the justice of God in him.

[2 Cor, 5:21] [21] “Sin for us”: That is, to be a sin offering, a victim for sin.”

http://drbo.org/chapter/54005.htm

Jesus Christ, the Sinless One, could not be contaminated by sin.

He was the bearer of our sins.

Oremus pro Pontifice nostro!