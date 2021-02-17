Cardinal Burke: we must confront lies

Cardinal Burke: “Those who care for the truth are labeled as rigid and as traditionalists because they oppose the prevailing agenda of confusion.”

Confusion in the Church often borders on error

The best term to describe the current state of the Church is confusion, which has its origin in the lack of respect for the truth. Each of us, according to his vocation in life and his particular gifts, has the obligation to dispel confusion and to manifest the light that comes only from Christ. There is confusion about the very nature of the Church and its relationship with the world. Only with baptism does one become a child of God and it is not true that God wants a plurality of religions.

The best term to describe the current state of the Church is confusion; confusion that often borders on error. The confusion is not limited to one or another doctrine or discipline or aspect of the life of the Church: it concerns the very identity of the Church.

Confusion has its origin in the failure to respect the truth, either in the denial of the truth or in the pretense of not knowing the truth or in the failure to declare the truth that is known. In his confrontation with the Scribes and Pharisees on the occasion of the Feast of Tabernacles, Our Lord spoke clearly of those who promote confusion, refusing to recognize the truth and to speak the truth. The confusion is the work of the Evil One, as Our Lord himself taught, when he said these words to the scribes and Pharisees: “Why don’t you understand my language? Because you cannot listen to my words, you who have the devil as your father, and you want to fulfill your father’s wishes. He was a murderer from the beginning and did not persevere in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks of his own, because he is a liar and the father of lies. To me, instead, you don’t believe, because I tell the truth ». (Jn 8, 43-45).

The culture of lying and the confusion it generates has nothing to do with Christ and His Bride, the Church. Remember the admonition of Our Lord in the Sermon on the Mount: “Let your speech be yes, yes; no, no; more comes from the evil one “(Mt 5:37).

Why is it important for us to reflect on the current state of the Church, marked as it is by so much confusion? Each of us, as a living member of the Mystical Body of Christ, is called to fight the good fight against evil and the Evil One, and to keep the race of good, the race of God, with Christ. Each of us, according to his vocation in life and his particular gifts, has the obligation to dispel confusion and to manifest the light that comes only from Christ who is alive for us in the living Tradition of the Church.

It should come as no surprise that, in the current state of the Church, those who care for the truth, who are faithful to Tradition, are labeled as rigid and as traditionalists because they oppose the prevailing agenda of confusion. They are portrayed by the authors of the culture of lies and confusion as poor and deficient, sick in need of treatment.

Actually, we only want one thing, that is, to be able to declare, like St. Paul at the end of his earthly days: «As for me, my blood is about to be shed in libation and the time has come to untangle the sails. I have fought the good fight, I have finished my race, I have kept the faith. Now I have only the crown of justice that the Lord, just judge, will deliver to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all those who await its manifestation with love “(2 Tim 4: 6-8).

It is out of love for our Lord and his living presence with us in the Church that we fight for the truth and for the light it always brings into our life.

In addition to the duty to combat lies and confusion in our daily life, as living members of the Body of Christ, we have a duty to make our concerns for the Church known to our pastors – the Roman Pontiff, the bishops and priests who are the principal collaborators of the bishops in the care of God’s flock….

The above comes from a Feb. 15 edition of the Daily Compass (with emphases added by CP&S)

Cardinal Burke, who led the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and the Archdiocese of St. Louis, served as head of the Apostolic Signatura in Rome.