Stations of the Cross – by St Alphonsus Liguori

The fullness of Catholicism is so beautiful and life giving. The Catholic Church is the channel of grace for the world. The Stations of the Cross, also known as the Way of the Cross (in Latin, Via Crucis) is a beautiful Catholic meditation to honour the passion of Christ and deepen our devotion to Our Loving Saviour who suffered such unimaginable agony in His Passion and Death to redeem sinful Mankind. Recalling these 14 stations of the Cross reminds us of the passionate love Jesus has for each one of us.

The video draws upon the meditation of St Alphonsus Liguori. The Stations of the Cross is a wonderful lenten reflection, especially on Fridays.

The First Station: Pilate Condemns Jesus to Death.

The Second Station: Jesus Accepts His Cross.

The Third Station: Jesus Falls the First Time

The Fourth Station: Jesus Meets His Afflicted Mother

The Fifth Station: Simon Helps Jesus Carry the Cross

The Sixth Station: Veronica Offers Her Veil to Jesus

The Seventh Station: Jesus Falls the Second Time

The Eighth Station: Jesus Speaks to the Women

The Ninth Station: Jesus Falls the Third Time

The Tenth Station: Jesus Is Stripped of His Garments

The Eleventh Station: Jesus Is Nailed to the Cross

The Twelfth Station: Jesus Dies Upon the Cross

The Thirteenth Station: Jesus Is Taken Down from the Cross

The Fourteenth Station: Jesus Is Placed in the Sepulcher