Vatican Attacks Latin Mass In Letter To all Bishops

From Gloria TV:

Archbishop Arthur Roche, the Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship, who has been sidelining now retired Cardinal Sarah, has launched an attack on the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM).

UnaVoceScotland.org (February 21) published the English translation of a February 19, 2020 essay written by Roche which was forwarded to all bishops.

The essay makes the unlikely claim that the New Mass is an “authentic development” of the Roman Rite, and calls its implementation an “ecclesiastical duty”.

Roche further claims that the Novus Ordo contains “more sacrificial vocabulary than was the case in the 1570 Missal” while the TLM needed to be stripped of alleged “repetitions” and “accretions.”

He believes that the introduction of the Novus Ordo was necessary due to the reception of the “theological content” of Vatican II which was aware of “a world that had changed.” However, Vatican II was only a pastoral council, and the “world that had changed” had greater need than ever of a liturgical ‘sense of the sacred’.

Roche criticises a solely “clerical vision” of the liturgy, in which the “clergy alone” are active and the faithful “passive” and where the “priest alone” celebrates. This reflects nicely the Novus Ordo reality, e.g. funerals and weddings, were the priest talks to himself because the audience doesn’t even know the most basic liturgical responses.

CP&S comment – Archbishop Roche would do well to reflect on the words of Pope Benedict XVI at the time of the publication of his Motu Proprio, Summorum Pontificum:

What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful. It behooves all of us to preserve the riches which have developed in the Church’s faith and prayer, and to give them their proper place.

With regard to the perceived need for ‘active’ participation at Mass, here too Bishop Roche might benefit from Pope Benedict’s teaching:

If you go back to Sacrosanctum Concilium, the word used is not “active,” but instead “actuosa.” This word encompasses both external action and internal action. Pope Benedict XVI asserts that “actuosa” is properly understood as a participation of one’s being, to be engaged on all levels. For Catholics, this means that we are to pray the Sacred Liturgy with our heart and mind first and secondarily with our bodies and voices. In essence, it is a humble admission that the real work of the Sacred Liturgy is the work of God upon my soul, to which I respond with faith and devotion. This demands that I actually do less at the Holy Mass so that God can do more by the power of His grace. This disposition of receptivity and an openness to the Lord’s work calls for a spirit of adoration and a quieting of the soul, which the Holy Mass allows for, if we took advantage of key moments in the Sacred Liturgy where it is provided. For example: silence before the Holy Mass; a letting go of the world and entering into the heavenly liturgy at the Collect (the opening prayer), which calls for a moment of silence; adoring the Lord at the elevation of the sacred species or at the words, “Behold the Lamb of God;” foregoing music at times after Holy Communion to commune inwardly with the Lord; and time for silent prayer and worship before the closing prayer. In essence, the real work of the Holy Mass takes place at a deeper level in our soul, where the Lord invites us to share in His divine life. Pope Benedict XVI believes that if this deeper level is neglected because of an emphasis upon “activa” in the Mass at the expense of “actuosa” then we will be bored at the Holy Mass and spiritually famished. Sadly, we will hear over and over again, “I am not getting anything out of the Mass,” and, unfortunately, there will be truth in this sad refrain.

Of abuses in celebrating the Novus Ordo Mass, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, later Pope Benedict XVI, said:

“In the place of liturgy as the fruit of development came fabricated liturgy. We abandoned the organic, living process of growth and development over the centuries and replaced it – as in a manufacturing process – with a fabrication, a banal on-the-spot product.”