CP&S comment: Many thanks to Father Z for drawing attention to yet another outrage from the Vatican. As a commenter on his blog writes: Sins against the Sorrowful & Immaculate Heart of Mary, are NOT treated lightly (especially when done publicly). The entire reason we were given the 1st Saturday devotion by Our Lady & the Christ Child, to make reparation (for offences) such as this.
PJ Media reports something really alarming.
Vatican Betrays Virgin Mary for Prophet Muhammad by RAYMOND IBRAHIM (serious guy)
The same folks to bring you “Abrahamism”—the idea that Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are intricately connected—have narrowed their sights on promoting Mary, the mother of Christ, as “a Jewish, Christian and Muslim woman,” in the words of Catholic priest Fr. Gian Matteo of the Pontifical International Marian Academy. In a ten-week webinar series titled “Mary, a model for faith and life for Christianity and Islam,” the academy will seek to present Mary as a bridge between the two religions.
This may be easier said than done — at least for those still interested in facts. For starters, the claim that Mary was a “Jewish, Christian and Muslim woman” is only two-thirds true: yes, she was a Jew by race and background; and yes, she was a Christian in that she literally birthed Christ(ianity); but she was most certainly not a Muslim — a term and religion that came into being 600 years after Mary died.
Worse, far from being the Eternal Virgin, as she is for 1.5 billion Christians of the Catholic and Orthodox variety, Islam presents Mary, the Mother of Christ, as “married” to and “copulating” with Muhammad in paradise — a depiction that would seem to sever rather than build “bridges.”
Is the Vatican and staff living in Neverland? This is really absurd, ridiculous, and outrageous. We can not have commonality and complicity about Mary unless they become Christians. Their choice. We have everything they want in our church.
Mary’s observations underscore the problem- and it all goes back to Vatican II and ‘ecumenism’, an idea, rather like the UN, the League of Nations and Esperanto, that all people will get along and become one big, happy family, if only they got to know one another and accommodated each other. While this is true, to an extent, the ‘accomodation ‘ required for the Catholic Church in order to meet our Protestant, Muslim or Jewish brothers is to resile from fundamental tenets of our faith , a faith in which the Truth resides.
There is no way around this.
The Vatican has attempted to use the fact that Muslims venerate Our Lady as a mechanism to ‘dialogue’. This only works if the concept accords with the Catholic knowledge of our Blessed Mother. The step by the Vatican reveals it’s naivety in that, not only are they pretending that there is an accord with the Muslim idea of Mary, but, if dialogue did result from this pretense, where would the dialogue go? To conversions? And what happens then?
Do they not know what happens to Muslims who convert?
The whole thing shows that the ideas coming out of Vatican II were based upon a failure to focus on the Truth – the truth of our faith, the Fact that the Church founded by Christ was the only Church founded by Him, that He said that He was the Way, and that the Sacrifice of Christ on the Cross was the culmination of the new Covenant between God and His people.
There might be division among nations but the answer does not lie in resiling from the True message of Christ. The hard answer for those of the Church of Nice is that unity of humanity is to be achieved by uniting under Christ by His true Church.
