CP&S comment: Many thanks to Father Z for drawing attention to yet another outrage from the Vatican. As a commenter on his blog writes: Sins against the Sorrowful & Immaculate Heart of Mary, are NOT treated lightly (especially when done publicly). The entire reason we were given the 1st Saturday devotion by Our Lady & the Christ Child, to make reparation (for offences) such as this.

PJ Media reports something really alarming.

Vatican Betrays Virgin Mary for Prophet Muhammad by RAYMOND IBRAHIM (serious guy)

The same folks to bring you “Abrahamism”—the idea that Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are intricately connected—have narrowed their sights on promoting Mary, the mother of Christ, as “a Jewish, Christian and Muslim woman,” in the words of Catholic priest Fr. Gian Matteo of the Pontifical International Marian Academy. In a ten-week webinar series titled “Mary, a model for faith and life for Christianity and Islam,” the academy will seek to present Mary as a bridge between the two religions. This may be easier said than done — at least for those still interested in facts. For starters, the claim that Mary was a “Jewish, Christian and Muslim woman” is only two-thirds true: yes, she was a Jew by race and background; and yes, she was a Christian in that she literally birthed Christ(ianity); but she was most certainly not a Muslim — a term and religion that came into being 600 years after Mary died. Worse, far from being the Eternal Virgin, as she is for 1.5 billion Christians of the Catholic and Orthodox variety, Islam presents Mary, the Mother of Christ, as “married” to and “copulating” with Muhammad in paradise — a depiction that would seem to sever rather than build “bridges.” […]

