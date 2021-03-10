The First Oak Tree Selected for the New Spire of Notre-Dame de Paris

Back in the day, far sighted people planted groves of trees for use decades in the future. Even the US Navy still does this, for the sake of USS Constitution. I remember in ‘The Cardinal’, the little parish Steve was sent to had a grove of trees that came in handy in hard times.

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot attended a ceremony to select the official oak tree selected for the rebuilding of the spire and roof of Notre-Dame de Paris

On Friday the first oak tree of 1000 was selected for the rebuilding of the spire and roof of Notre-Dame de Paris.The ministers of agriculture and culture attended a ceremony to select the official first tree, a 20-metre (65 feet) oak in the forest of Berce near Le Mans, some 200 kilometres from Paris. Oaks from every region of France are being used to rebuild the cherished national monument — around half from state land and the rest from private donations.

“This is a project that concerns the whole of France,” said General Jean-Louis Georgelin, who chairs the body in charge of restoring Notre-Dame.

“It will ensure the security of the cathedral for eight centuries, ten centuries.”

Some trees will be from state land and others from private land.

The trees will be cut up and stored for 12 to 18 months to prepare them for use in the reconstruction phase which is set to begin in autumn 2022, allowing for a planned reopening of the cathedral in April 2024.

Carpenters showcase medieval techniques in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, Sept. 19, 2020. A total of 25 trusses are to be installed in the cathedral nave.

Talk about the best fate a tree could have.

Think about the acorn falling where it did, the tree growing through all that time, to wind up as part of Notre-Dame. Our lives are a little like that, in that we can’t see at the moment where we will wind up. But God in His providence knows. If we are trying to do His will, we are where we are supposed to be. We are the team He selected for these troubling times.

*****

CP&S comment – PLEASE NOTE:

The Cause of the Devastating Blaze on April 15, 2019 Remains Shrouded in Mystery.

It is generally reported to have been an accident, but no proof has ever been found to certify that. DO NOT FORGET that Catholic Churches are being destroyed in arson attacks almost every day in France. Some blame the anti-Catholic Masons or extreme left wing factions for these evil acts. Many others believe Islamic terrorists are the culprits behind them. However it doesn’t take a lot of brain to surmise that how could Notre Dame de Paris, perhaps the greatest symbol of Catholic France, be destroyed by a devastating accidental fire, when all the other blazes that are destroying so many ancient beautiful churches and cathedrals all over France have been the victims of proven arson attacks. Now does it?

Perhaps in the midst of this reconstruction someone could kindly keep an eye on what the masons are up to with their free time? If they down tools of an evening, stuff their pockets with packs of Gauloises and copies of Proust then amble off to a cafe, that’s Ok. If the masons down tools, look around furtively, slip rings on their hands and disappear quietly underground into the catacombs, perhaps the Archbishop of Paris should be notified.

[Adapted in part from Father Z’s blog and links given there]