CDF responds about blessing same-sex unions: “[God] does not and cannot bless sin”

From Fr Z:

In a clear and long-overdue slap-down of the German bishops and their dreadful “synod” process, today the CDF released the text of a response to a dubium (that doesn’t happen as often as we would like, does it…) about “blessing unions of persons of the same sex”. HERE And article about the response HERE

TO THE QUESTION PROPOSED:

Does the Church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex? RESPONSE:

Negative.

Then there is an explanation. What does it come down to?

“[God] does not and cannot bless sin”.

There are the usual explanations about pastoral care, this isn’t discrimination, etc. It also stresses that because of the relationship of blessings with sacraments, there is no way that a blessing can be conferred on same-sex couples.

Furthermore, since blessings on persons are in relationship with the sacraments, the blessing of homosexual unions cannot be considered licit. This is because they would constitute a certain imitation or analogue of the nuptial blessing[7] invoked on the man and woman united in the sacrament of Matrimony, while in fact “there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family”[8].

None of this means that priests can’t bless people with homosexual inclinations. The Church cannot bless the relationships of couples with these inclinations. That would be tantamount to participation in the sin of another.

You can be guilty of the sin committed by another

By counsel (to give advice, one’s opinion or instructions.) By command (to demand, to order, such as in the military.) By consent (to give permission, to approve, to agree to.) By provocation (to dare.) By praise or flattery (to cheer, to applaud, to commend.) By concealment (to hide the action, to cover-up.) By partaking (to take part, to participate.) By silence (by playing dumb, by remaining quiet.) By defense of the ill done (to justify, to argue in favour.)

The blessing of same-sex unions would fall under a couple of these categories, consent and probably praise and maybe partaking.

