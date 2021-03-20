Cancelling Culture

Posted on March 20, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

CP&S comment: There is an outstanding video from Michael Matt at The Remnant about the current dire situation in the Church, contaminated as it has been by the grave evil rampant in the world, and beseeching the Church’s bishops to man up and stand firm for Christ and His Church. WE CANNOT RECOMMEND THIS VIDEO HIGHLY ENOUGH. Go over there to watch it. (Unfortunately they were banned from YouTube a while back for going against the diabolical NWO’s plans for the Great Reset, and so now we can no longer ‘lift’ videos on this new system to repost here.)

Forget Dr. Seuss! They’re cancelling God! 

Mask up, everyone! Just 15 more years to slow the spread, but Joe Biden says we can have a lil’ cookout on July 4th. 

What’s the connection between Covid, the Cancel Culture and The Great Reset?  

Michael J. Matt argues that whether or not you’re Catholic, you need to know why they cancelled the old Catholic religion first… some 50 years ago. 

What do John Lennon, Pope Paul VI and Margaret Sanger have in common?  Traditional Catholics were at war with them all, long before anyone had ever heard of Cardi B, Pope Francis or Bill Gates. 

The Great Reset is nothing new. What is new is the fact that nobody’ s laughing at traditional Catholics anymore.  

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s