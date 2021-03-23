Officer Eric Talley, RIP

Before CNN starts politicizing the horrific and senseless slaughter of the 10 people gunned down by a mass shooter at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket Monday afternoon, let’s remember to pray for this hero cop, Eric Talley, who was killed doing what good cops do: trying to save the lives of others.

Talley was a veteran cop, a traditional Latin Mass Catholic and father of seven children. By all accounts, he represented the very best of our country and the men and women on the front lines of a chaotic culture war that can only get worse so long as we as a nation refuse to turn back to God.

There are simply not enough good cops like Officer Talley to protect us from ourselves once we decide that God’s law no longer matters.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.

(Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold identified the alleged gunman in Monday’s massacre as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.)

