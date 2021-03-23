Officer Eric Talley, RIP

Before CNN starts politicizing the horrific and senseless slaughter of the 10 people gunned down by a mass shooter at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket Monday afternoon, let’s remember to pray for this hero cop, Eric Talley, who was killed doing what good cops do: trying to save the lives of others.
Talley was a veteran cop, a traditional Latin Mass Catholic and father of seven children. By all accounts, he represented the very best of our country and the men and women on the front lines of a chaotic culture war that can only get worse so long as we as a nation refuse to turn back to God.
There are simply not enough good cops like Officer Talley to protect us from ourselves once we decide that God’s law no longer matters.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.
(Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold identified the alleged gunman in Monday’s massacre as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.)
Such a tragedy for him and the other innocent people! Wish there were some way to keep “deranged” people safe from themselves and others.
God bless the soul of Eric Talley!
I really feel in my heart more that heaven awaits for those that are good and forgiven when I see something so tragic like this happen; just like any innocent life being extinguished in any evil act of random violence! I just know that Heaven waits because to me that is the only thing that can make any sense of such horrific stupid waste of life and a good beautiful future for this man and all the others who were slain. In other words they are all so much better off than all of us now because they are with God and Jesus in heaven; I feel it and know we are the one4s hurting and suffering having to carry on in this almost God forsaken horribly sinful evil world we now have! I see not just this tragedy today but the countless ones happening right now that won’t get a shred of news coverage or any attention! Horrific acts of violence and hate are being carried out by the hour and even the minute in this fallen world that the Prince of Darkness rules for a time! So let’s keep in mind that God’s Mercy is greater than His judgment and that His endless love and Mercy are providing eternal peace and happiness that none of us has experienced yet but Officer Talley and the other individuals all are; so they are fine!
Yes, you are correct about CNN, they will politicize to no end just like all of the other minions of the left, globalist, NWO, antichrist agenda minions that get so much attention these days! As a matter of fact the wicked fraud Puppet POTUS Joe Biden has already started by jumping on the old Dem strategy and talking point of banning any rifles that look intimidating or have magazines, they try to disarm good law abiding citizens; while playing how they are looking to solve a problem that gets so much press, but in fact they are the ones causing more death and ruin all around like they did with being a huge part of the Plan-Demic and wasting four years while creating so much divisiveness making up a false Russian Collusion Hit Job to take down Trump a coup d’état of a duly elected President which Biden and Harris are not; at any cost even committing acts of treason which none of them are being held accountable for any of their major crimes; yet these dirty criminal politicians get on a soap box and preach how they will fix a problem when “they are the problem” and just plain hypocrites! It’s worse than the pot calling the kettle black here folks; it’s like the Devil coming along and saying any one of us is a horrible sinner; so I say what does that make him for all the evil he has done throughout time!
This same evil will again proceed with blaming the weapons when in fact the problem is something entirely different; which is the people are sick, twisted, evil or even programmed that do these things, very nefarious forces at work, I dare say even demonic possession; so no law abiding good citizen should be penalized because of that! It would be nice to see “The Whole Truth and Nothing But the Truth Prevail” and show the world exactly what is happening, and stop all of this three ring circus propaganda that has been going on 24/7 365 days a year that we decent citizens have to wade through daily to find a bit of the TRUTH! I really do hate the MSM and I worked in it at one time and though it was bad then I had reason to be disgusted, but now I do loath it; it’s part of the ugly underbelly of evil in this world and the stars in it make so many millions, which says a lot about what that industry is really about! HIDEOUS! Mostly lies and propaganda! This is a demented ugly world and getting worse all of the time. This could even be an orchestrated act to facilitate the NWO agenda of Totalitarian CONTROL! That will bring on the Antichrist!
God bless you all.
We need Jesus now so badly! Amen.
Lawrence Morra III
