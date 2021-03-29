Attending Mass has become a CRIMINAL OFFENCE in Ireland

CP&S comment. If this is not a tragic sign of these wicked times we are living in, then what is? The country, once known as the Island of Saints, Catholic Ireland, has locked the doors of her churches to the celebration of Holy Mass and other sacraments. She held out for centuries under great persecution and suffering from the cruel Penal Laws imposed by Henry VIII and his brood, during years of famine, strife and sorrows, but when the 1960s arrived with its growing prosperity and Vatican II, Catholic Ireland started to collapse. So now, after 50+ years of backsliding into consumerism and worldliness, together with an aggressive revisionism and growing antagonism towards her heroic Catholic heritage, Ireland has become a secular country. Some say, even a mostly anti-Catholic one!

The godless Irish government considers priests who celebrate Mass and faithful who attend it, as criminals.



IrishCatholic.com (March 28) published the government’s response to a High Court case which has been challenging their Mass ban.

In the response, the government calls Mass celebrations, except for restricted funerals or weddings, an offence punishable by law. Citizens may not leave their homes to attend Mass. The restrictions are penal.

This reply contradicts earlier denials. In November, the Department of Health still told IrishCatholic.com that “holding a religious service is not a penal offence.”

*****

Irish Parish Surrounded By Police Checkpoints

Police checkpoints were erected close to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Mullahoran, Ireland, where Father Patrick Hughes celebrates Masses welcoming everybody in defiance of Coronavirus restrictions.

IrishTimes.com reports that the 10am Mass on Palm Sunday was delayed for about twenty minutes with “many locals” detained at the checkpoints on the roads to the church.

Father Hughes noticed three police cars circling around his church. “Have they nothing else to do?” – he commented.

Hughes calls the Mass ban a sectarian act against the Church and the Faith encouraged by a government which doesn’t believe in God. He says about himself that he has “no friends in the Church,” including his bishop.

In the homily, Hughes noticed that “many people want us to live according to their creed.” For the distribution of Holy Communion, he put on a mask.

[source, Gloria TV]