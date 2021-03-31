Betrayal! Outcry to the World from Israel

Ilana Rachel Daniel made an emotional outcry for international help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. At record speed, the government is vaccinating the entire population – including pregnant women and children – against the coronavirus.
“Civil rights are put aside and people are not allowed participation in multiple places in society unless they’ve been vaccinated or in some places of work, after repeated PCR testing every 2-3 days,” Ilana told Flavio Pasquino in the BLCKBX studio via a live stream connection. Flavio tracked down Ilana after an even more emotional audio clip on Telegram. Ilana talks about the Green Pass, the Freedom Bracelet, the mRNA vaccine and human rights violations.
“Reminiscent of Fascism,” said Ilana Rachel who emigrated from the US to Jerusalem some 25 years ago. Ilana Rachel is active in Jerusalem as a health advisor, activist and information officer for a new political human rights party (Rappeh) that is heavily opposed by the regime, censored ruthlessly in both mainstream and social media and with members of the party thwarted in their daily lives.
To hear more from Ilana Rachel Daniel please join her Telegram Channel https://t.me/joinchat/UfvFcFg3ath4IqUe. This is an official platform to find more info about Rappeh: https://peakd.com/@rappeh The facebook group has been removed and the site can no longer be found, but through this newspaper article you can find some information about the activities of her and the party; https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedi…
The tide of fascism and new reset is strong. Only the resilient will hold out
This whole Fraud Pandemic and World Vaccination PSYOP is an atrocity in the making and I call out to God Almighty in the name of Jesus Christ; this is totally diabolical! These damned vaccines aren’t even properly vetted with long term protocol testing and they don’t prevent any illness, as we are finding out they can kill and over time the long term effects are going to come to roost like some very sinister apocalyptic plague! The ruling class and most sinister wicked humans on the planet are pushing this agenda down our throats because the NWO Reset is real and they are speeding it up! The spotty resistance to all of this we see throughout the world is good but not enough as yet! There must be a huge push by experts in many fields of medicine and science with the best lawyers in the world to spearhead a frontal attack upon Big Pharma and an assortment of key officials to be charged and brought before the ICC for a Nuremberg style tribunal to convict and carry out the harshest sentencing! Bill Gates is a diabolical sociopath and is just the tip of the iceberg as it were! I just wrote a reblog the other day which I will link here and I hope all of you out there that are gaining more insight have some good people in your communities that will start some significant efforts now!
I’ve been pointing out for quite some time how its a forgone conclusion that Bill Gates is GONE! An evil minion of hell; a Global Sociopathic Madman!
Here is a sample of what I’ve been saying especially just prior to the last fiasco election!
This despot sociopath Bill Gates along with quite a few Globalists of like kind “anatomically” speaking, have worked in unison for decades to bring on not only what Lenin, Mao, Stalin, Khrushchev all stated as the eventual objective of global dominance and control; but now with all the right components in place such as mass digital communications being used as the ultimate propaganda arm via social media along with all the major MSM networks it’s now the coup d’ grace death knell of democracy with the increased likelihood of its being replaced exponentially, with absolute communist totalitarian control; as they are now on the fast track to usher in New World Order and their “Global Reset” agenda, and this is just one Major piece of the jigsaw puzzle being orchestrated into place! But, bearing in mind that China’s CCP with lifetime appointed chairman Xi Jinping have had for decades global conquest as their most singularly important and necessary goal even just for the ability to sustain its 2.3 billion population.
A year ago I was writing and posting some highly regarded expert opinions with facts how China is ground zero when it comes to this whole pandemic madness along with NWO Globalist types which Bill Gates is definitely a player in that “club of elitists” with the same agenda of Totalitarian control around the globe. Gates was having clandestine meetings in Wuhan China while also having been directly involved with Xi Jinping and the CCP on a variety of secret projects for years; making him an enemy operative involved in espionage as I see it; against the United States! What follows is more of what I pointed out over the last year with references to excellent sources.
It’s hard to believe actually how in today’s day and age of readily accessible information at people’s finger tips they get sucked into believing what people like Bernie Sanders a Marxist at heart promotes as a good thing. History clearly shows us that Communism in any form is lethal to people’s rights, freedom and lives. Joseph Stalin along with Pol Pot prime examples of Marxist–Leninists, that slaughtered millions of their own respective peoples to gain complete control of the population and force their wills upon their nations under communism. Which is what Biden-Harris are setting up! Just because China has put on a good front all these years showing the world they appreciate Western Capitalism doesn’t mean they aren’t monsters with ulterior designs and only playing the game to get us all in a weakened position over time then break the back of our systems to conquer. They have us indebted to them to the nth degree and have bought out enough industries and properties here in the US along with having some prominent American politicians in their hip pockets; to proudly say America is practically in the bag! We are dealing with the sleeping dragon that will be extremely hungry and hostile when it wakes up one day wanting to up the ante! They are not our friends not by a long shot and the Party has no heart, they are ruthless, hard core totalitarian minded despots. Trump had been the spoiler in this God forsaken scenario and I believe it’s because God wanted it this way to give the good people of America a last ditch opportunity to wake up before they step off into the precipice and horror beyond imagination under evil tyrants!
Well, what do you know; looks like America has stepped over the very precipice I mentioned and is now clinging to a ledge before falling into that deep pit down into Hell on Earth!
Lawrence Morra III
