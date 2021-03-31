Betrayal! Outcry to the World from Israel

Ilana Rachel Daniel made an emotional outcry for international help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. At record speed, the government is vaccinating the entire population – including pregnant women and children – against the coronavirus.

“Civil rights are put aside and people are not allowed participation in multiple places in society unless they’ve been vaccinated or in some places of work, after repeated PCR testing every 2-3 days,” Ilana told Flavio Pasquino in the BLCKBX studio via a live stream connection. Flavio tracked down Ilana after an even more emotional audio clip on Telegram. Ilana talks about the Green Pass, the Freedom Bracelet, the mRNA vaccine and human rights violations.

“Reminiscent of Fascism,” said Ilana Rachel who emigrated from the US to Jerusalem some 25 years ago. Ilana Rachel is active in Jerusalem as a health advisor, activist and information officer for a new political human rights party (Rappeh) that is heavily opposed by the regime, censored ruthlessly in both mainstream and social media and with members of the party thwarted in their daily lives.

