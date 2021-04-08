Is It Back To The Mass Rocks In Ireland?

from Deacon Nick Donnelly

The Mass is illegal in Ireland under its secularist overlords

Fr. Gerard Quirke celebrated Dawn Mass for Easter Sunday at the old mass rock in Keem Bay, Achill Island, this morning.

Another Easter without Mass: What happened to Catholic Ireland?

May the blood of the Irish martyrs serve to inspire the Church, so that the Irish clergy may once more fulfill their vocation to lead souls to God instead of away from Him, and may the underground Church continue to grow in size and fervoujr.