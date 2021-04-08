Is It Back To The Mass Rocks In Ireland?

Posted on April 8, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

from Deacon Nick Donnelly

The Mass is illegal in Ireland under its secularist overlords

Fr. Gerard Quirke celebrated Dawn Mass for Easter Sunday at the old mass rock in Keem Bay, Achill Island, this morning.

See also:

Another Easter without Mass: What happened to Catholic Ireland?

May the blood of the Irish martyrs serve to inspire the Church, so that the Irish clergy may once more fulfill their vocation to lead souls to God instead of away from Him, and may the underground Church continue to grow in size and fervoujr.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s