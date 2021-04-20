At Some Point, We Priests and Bishops Need to MAN UP

A sermon by Fr. Richard Heilman
Here we are. We priests and bishops thought we could just keep the perfunctory programs and mandatory sacramental preparations going, along with the standard amount of Mass offerings, with a half hour of Confessions each week, while we made sure we never offended anyone, for fear of keeping the offertory collection at an acceptable level, or losing cred among their fellow clerics.
All while we watched the wolves of this world devour our sheep.
I’ve lost count as to how many have approached me to ask for prayers or any advice whatsoever on what they can do about their child, or their sibling, who has totally turned their lives over to the culture and its “normalization of evil” that is now at historic proportions. Sodom and Gomorrah seems like an Amish community in comparison to our culture today.
My first question I ask is, “Where do you worship?” And then, “Can you describe it to me?” It usually boils down to something “common.” While it is a nice community, they are not challenged, and they never hear sermons that challenge the anti-Christ movements in our culture today that seek to normalize evil. If it is this kind of wishy-washy parish, I then ask if they have any other options of “strong” parishes within driving distance. Staying there is like sending your child to a public school that asks what their preferred pronoun they choose to use.
It seems we priests and bishops avoid speaking against this current culture and the new super-flood of “normalizing evil,” for fear of appearing to “take sides.” This would “cause division,” and we’d prefer to welcome everyone, so we avoid “triggering” anyone.
Balderdash! (socially acceptable word, right? ;-))
Just look at Peter and John in this Sunday’s readings. Peter says, “YOU denied the Holy and Righteous One and asked that a murderer be released to you!” John says, “Those who say, ‘I know him,’ but do not keep his commandments are LIARS!”
I bet their ears didn’t feel “tickled” there!
And, let’s not forget that, while Peter and John were giving their “drill sergeant like” sermons, “the number of the disciples in Jerusalem increased greatly” (Acts 6:7). People want something SUBSTANTIAL that calls them to engage in the battle, not thin gruel.
At some point, we priests and bishops need to MAN UP, like Peter and John, and begin to be the TRUE shepherds we are called to be, instead punch-the-clock functionaries that we are now. Our flocks are being kidnapped by a force that is FAR MORE passionate than we are!! They are being devoured while we calculate whether we are at the acceptable level of political correctness.
Those who speak out are accused of being political. POPPYCOCK!! Those who remain silent, for fear of offending, are in fact the ones putting politics ahead of the well-being of their flocks!
Please pray that we priests and bishops grow some hair on our chests.
[LISTEN to the full sermon from Fr Heilman at ROMAN CATHOLIC MAN]
Reblogged this on Zero Lift-Off and commented:
Blunt talk there if I may and I will anyway! Time for someone to put their foot down like the old man used to say way back in the day and then I head many a man say it in other circumstances going forward though the years! But what happened to this current generation of ninnies who think walking on eggshell is always more preferable than mussing someone’s hair up so they have a bad hair day or something; oh God forbid!
I’ve been talking about Sodom and Gomorrah for years now paling in comparison to our modern age of Decadence and Depravity to the limit; just brought it up in blogs this past week, totally unavoidable if one’s eyes are really open! This is a sick world now and there is no mistaking it! The degeneration of morality and standards of acceptable behavior has gone down way lower than any gutter! So look what we get for letting things slide and saying just showing up to class to the kids makes you a winner! No respect and total confusion, and a human race teetering on the brink of total annihilation; especially with all these radical leftist Marxists and loony tunes being in the driver’s seat now! Sometimes people just don’t appreciate what they have had and see how Lucky they are, so they push and push and push, then guess what happens; the whole “Kit n’ Caboodle” goes right over the edge and its “good night Irene” to all! Think about it folks think very hard because you may all be looking at the last “late great civilization” that went way too far, not just in getting high on their horses, but in getting so far away from God being in charge; that they decided to spit in His eye! We must need another Moses; and some new harder rules being put in our faces to live by; but alas, I think it’s a bit too late for even that, with the monsters running around on this planet ruling it like they made it!
Not being very good Shepherds are they now!!! More like whimpering runny nosed sissy’s as my Dad and many men back in the day when I was growing up would say about Men who won’t take ownership and responsibility! What the hay is going on with these males! And, I give total credit to all women back in the day as well as the ones that do actually try and work so hard today to make a family a real family, while providing a great home for them all to share and prosper; while they grow in it! Yes I’m talking traditional values and good old decent reality of building foundations and sending strong loving individuals off into this almost upside down world! But, everyone complains and wants something for nothing it seems; and many of them always making the better scam than the next guy or gal! What a bunch of losers most people are today with all their arrogant gimme, gimme or get out of my face mindset! I tell you true; this keeps up much longer it ain’t gonna work folks and we will all be swimming in the mire of ugliness that wants this world to be in ruins! The leftist insanity and evil has to stop; one way or another it must be stopped! Amen and Amen.
God bless you all!
Brother in Christ Jesus,
Lawrence Morra III
