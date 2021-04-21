Embrace the Lifestyle of a Living Martyr

Catholic author, Peter J. Kreeft, in his new book, “How to Destroy Western Civilization and Other Ideas from the Cultural Abyss“, recalls the unshakable faith of the early Christian martyrs who refused to recant from what they knew to be true. They went joyously to their death singing out, “Credo in unum Deum….”. Therefore Kreeft asks:
”What is the difference between then and now? Then every Christian knew one salient fact about Christianity, that it is either EVERYTHING or NOTHING, either the world’s stupidest lie or the world’s ultimate truth, that if Jesus Christ is not literally everything to you, then He is nothing at all. Now almost no one knows that anymore, and those who do, and say so are labelled fanatics.”
If Jesus Christ is everything to us, then what do we care if the world labels us a diversity of derogatory names? Why should we worry if we are ostracised and mocked? We should rejoice in our humiliations and suffering: “For to this you were called, because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in His footsteps” (1 Peter 2:21).
Many believers may not be aware that we are all called to be living martyrs. Blessed Pius XII reminds us: “Not all of us are called to die a martyr’s death, but we are all called to the pursuit of Christian virtue. This demands strength of character…a constant, persistent and relentless effort is asked of us right up to the moment of our death. This may be conceived as a slow, steady martyrdom”.
Whatever sin is crucified in this present life will escape God’s retributive justice in Purgatory. The lifestyle of a living martyr is, in a very real sense, Purgatory Now, and if we have been purified in this life, we have been made ready for the Beatific Vision in the next one: “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.”
The earnest and consistent embrace of the lifestyle of a living martyr ultimately prepares us for Heaven. How important it is to live our lives in the light of eternity! St. Paul confirms and underscores the teaching of Jesus in talking about the living martyrs who are “always carrying about in the body the dying of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may be manifested in [their] mortal flesh” (II Cor. 4:10).
Peter Kreeft is s good teacher; he is a beacon of hope at Boston University, a faithful convert, a truth seeker, and articulate speaker. He asks questions that makes one think.
What, please, is the source of the Pius XII quote about a “slow, steady martyrdom”?
So true and very sad that the world overall never really learns its lessons; the “Ways of the World” are contrary to eternal love! Meaning people don’t change for the most part, the majority just go along to get along or take sharp turns into one mad folly or another because they are easily duped or sometimes they are plain crazy people! We who are here living so differently and often in opposition to the eternal or He who is not of this world and lives above in a completely different world! But those that will stand up for what is right or obvious Truth, are few and far between; a huge shortage of heroes or Martyrs for Jesus on planet earth! Because, being one does mean being willing to give it all up, everything put on the alter to God; laying it on the line to do His will no matter what the price must be, to say God my heavenly Father I will give up my life when you ask for it in the name of Jesus; if that is what You require of me! Let’s be blunt how many people would today be willing to do that in a world full of self-aggrandizement even if it would mean preventing an evil from occurring or to simply save another life that God wills; very few would!
Why do I say this, mostly because love, genuine absolute love is waning in this world because its filling up fast with Narcissists and Bigots, who are too busy pleasing themselves and trying to get something, whether it be more money, power, a better this or that just about any “Thing” they can get their greedy hands on. Are there many selfless persons around these days who are all about serving, say even a little bit like Saint Mother Teresa; hardly, although there are undoubtedly some but in a world of nearly 9 billion people the actual number of these exceptionally rare human beings is so minuscule its hardly for real, likened to a tiny island in a sea of chaos!
Perhaps it can only add up one way how I’m thinking about it, in terms of truly being a “Martyr” and “true believer/giver” perhaps even imitating Christ Jesus in an absolute expression of love is the more correct way to think about it; which is something that He Himself told us about this subject, I do believe!
“There is no greater love than this: that a person would lay down his life for the sake of his friends.” John 15:13 Aramaic Bible
So of course our all loving Savior and heavenly Father don’t want us to suffer and die to prove to them how thankful and committed we are to them, but, as stated here we all should fight hard in this spiritual battle to achieve these virtuous ideals as a suitable goal for any one of faith, and I quote; “This demands strength of character…a constant, persistent and relentless effort is asked of us right up to the moment of our death. This may be conceived as a slow, steady martyrdom”. “How to Destroy Western Civilization and Other Ideas from the Cultural Abyss ”
Amen.
God bless.
Brother in Christ Jesus
Lawrence Morra III
