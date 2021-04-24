The Devil and Garabandal

“The Devil & Garabandal” – An interview with Fr. Robert Lewis.

From Needles Magazine

Fr.Robert Lewis is an exorcist priest who works at St. Jude’s in Pakshikere,India

Some Interesting quotes from Fr. Lewis :

“For quite some time, the possessed persons at the Shrine have been making direct references to Garabandal, showing their anger because many souls are snatched from Satan’s clutches, because of the spreading of the message“.

“The name of Mary is so powerful that Lucifer himself begs the exorcist never to mention it, confessing with shrieks and shouts that is was she who crushed his head“.

St. Michael: After the names of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, there is none more terrible to demons that St. Michael ! “We hate him” shouts Lucifer. “Why did he dislodge me from my place in Heaven and thrust me down to hell ? He is everywhere to defeat my hosts”.

