Padre Pio on Third Secret of Fatima: False Church and Great Apostasy (video)

CP&S comment. Was Satan introduced into the heart of the Church at Vatican II to bring about a false church under all the evils of Freemasonry? There are exorcists who say so, and St Padre Pio was convinced that this great apostasy was already unfolding in his time. It is all part of the Third Secret of Fatima, yet the majority of Catholics remain totally ignorant of this cataclysmic reality. It brought tremendous suffering to Padre Pio; no other coming disaster or chastisement could compare in his many sufferings to his knowledge of the takeover by Satan of the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church.

Padre Pio spoke of a “false church” and a “great apostasy” occuring after 1960 with respect to the Third Secret of Fatima. The references are chilling, especially in light of what has happened in the last 50 years under Vatican II, Modernism, Ecumenism, decline in attendance – and more recently under Pope Francis. Dr. Taylor Marshall provides quotes from Padre Pio regarding the Third Secret of Fatima and comments.