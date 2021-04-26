Padre Pio on Third Secret of Fatima: False Church and Great Apostasy (video)

CP&S comment. Was Satan introduced into the heart of the Church at Vatican II to bring about a false church under all the evils of Freemasonry? There are exorcists who say so, and St Padre Pio was convinced that this great apostasy was already unfolding in his time. It is all part of the Third Secret of Fatima, yet the majority of Catholics remain totally ignorant of this cataclysmic reality. It brought tremendous suffering to Padre Pio; no other coming disaster or chastisement could compare in his many sufferings to his knowledge of the takeover by Satan of the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church.
Padre Pio spoke of a “false church” and a “great apostasy” occuring after 1960 with respect to the Third Secret of Fatima. The references are chilling, especially in light of what has happened in the last 50 years under Vatican II, Modernism, Ecumenism, decline in attendance – and more recently under Pope Francis. Dr. Taylor Marshall provides quotes from Padre Pio regarding the Third Secret of Fatima and comments.
This podcast is excellent! Dr TM is so thorough and genuine. He explains excellently. He podcasts everyday. He says it all with clear references and quotes.
Here we are in the “End Time” and many great signs have been put right in the face of to help humanity to differentiate Good from Evil just as Holy Scriptures foretold; that the exact time of the End would only be known to God Almighty, but that the nearing to that point for this entire existence, that the signs would be self-evident with many signs and wonders occurring that would be witnessed! And even the Holy Mother of our Savior Jesus Christ has come to us out of total love and for God’s will to be done on earth as the perfect emissary until the Second Coming of our Lord Jesus; bringing Truth, Love and Enlightenment to humanity, in order to help us all to see the “Plain Truth” in order to turn away from evil and all sin before it’s too late!
This message in this article and Podcast is truly remarkable and anyone who is not paying attention to this and so many other indicators is running with the Devil! Look how the evil satanic MSM supports lies and even abhorrent evil; as good and truth! They have boldly gone to extremes to support George Floyd as if some saint or in the least a poor victim of injustice; when it is totally the opposite and he is the crazed criminal pushing drugs and even doing a home invasion where two women were in the house with a toddler that he held with his accomplish at gun point while he robbed them. Anyone that can’t see the Great Apostasy and slipping of humanity to the darkest evils that have ever infected this planet; is either insane, stupid or evil already beyond repair! The Devil did absolutely leap into the Catholic Church back at the time of the Vatican II Council to begin this overwhelming assault upon the Church that Jesus Christ Himself began, with Saint Peter following His instructions to continue building it and leading the faithful!
I often sound like I’m criticizing others but truth be known I just speak boldly and fervently about the things I see that are so wrong going on all around us! I am one who totally resists and take to heart what Edmund Burke phrased perfectly in this quote of his!
“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”
I resist and always speak out loudly to such evil that is targeting our Church, society and personal lives daily. I’ve had to take on the progressive Communists in my region that are no different than circa 1940 Nazi Germany’s Gestapo that worked overtime to destroy anyone that didn’t join their way of thinking or who speaks out resisting them! All tyrants are devils and I must say always, they are my enemies! And hank God there are many in this world that feel the same way while seeing the truth clearly before them; some even as of course being so devout to emulate Saint Padre Pio in their faith and actions or perhaps having to follow the Father’s will like many great historical figures did; say like William Wallace the Scotsman of the true to life person that the story and film Brave Heart was depicted so forthrightly; would rather die for Freedom of the repressed and their following the Will of God through our Savior Jesus Christ; over all the world’s devils, telling me I must think and be like them! Never, will I do what they our enemies and Satan command, but I will die if I must for my Lord Jesus Christ; always fighting the good fight!
Many souls are going to hell and they are all being given the opportunity to turn from theses earthly and spiritual evils to accept Jesus Christ as the Savior in these Latter Days; but so many are saying no and following the evil man of perdition or corrupted “Ways of the World” to join Satan in his attack upon humanity; and then in hell for eternity!
So be it; they make their own beds and will be in them in a manner of speaking; forever! Eternal Damnation if suffering beyond anything we can imagine with no relief or comfort from it forever!
God bless you.
Brother in Christ Jesus,
Lawrence Morra III
