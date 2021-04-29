Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- Oh Jesus… what happened to us? youtube.com/watch?v=Xu0GPo… catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2021/04/29/oh-… 39 minutes ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- Oh Jesus… what happened to us? April 29, 2021
- How St Catherine of Siena Saved Her Father From the Fire of God’s Justice; and Why Married People Suffer So Much In Purgatory April 29, 2021
- St Louis de Montfort – Feast Day 28th April 1716 April 28, 2021
- Marched off to the cells for preaching God’s word April 27, 2021
- Padre Pio on Third Secret of Fatima: False Church and Great Apostasy (video) April 26, 2021
- Sunday Readings and Reflections April 25, 2021
- The Devil and Garabandal April 24, 2021
- Evidence of Shakespeare’s Lifelong Catholicism April 23, 2021
- Declaration of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò with regard to the “Fifth International Vatican Conference” April 22, 2021
- In God’s name, why is the Pope inviting abortion-backers to his Vatican ‘health’ talks? April 22, 2021
- Embrace the Lifestyle of a Living Martyr April 21, 2021
- The amazing life of Princess Alice, Prince Philip’s mother April 21, 2021
- At Some Point, We Priests and Bishops Need to MAN UP April 20, 2021
- “THE ROMAN SPIRIT: This is what we need!” April 19, 2021
- Sunday Readings and Reflections April 17, 2021
- Fr. Reese (SJ) and “the Dangerous Latin Mass”! April 17, 2021
- Before you go to Holy Communion next time, read this… April 16, 2021
- Catholicism: Centre of Gravity Moving South and East April 15, 2021
- Pro-Lifers Parody State’s COVID Psycho-War April 14, 2021
- Male nuns? Blame Pope Francis and our effeminate prelature April 14, 2021
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,255,272 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy
- Hermit of Loreto's 1980s Premonition About President Trump
- Declaration of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò with regard to the “Fifth International Vatican Conference”
- St Louis de Montfort - Feast Day 28th April 1716
- Babies were aborted alive, placed in fridge to harvest cell lines used in some vaccines: researcher
- Why is there a painting of a nude Jesus ministering to Judas in Pope Francis’ study?
- Marched off to the cells for preaching God’s word
- Archbishop Viganò reacts to Pope Francis saying all must take the COVID vaccine
- Prophecies By Visionaries Who Foresaw Today's Crisis in the Church
- Marriage Crucifix
Oh Jesus… what happened to us?
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged Contemporary society, Jesus, Pandemic, Woke culture. Bookmark the permalink.
Well said!
LikeLike