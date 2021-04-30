After mystical experience, priest announces Communion only on the tongue and kneeling

Fr. Fredy Leonardo Herrera Fuentes in Bogotá, Colombia, told parishioners that ‘from this moment in our parish, it’s only going to be possible to receive Holy Communion on the tongue and kneeling down.’

April 26, 2021 LifeSiteNews:

In February, a priest was caught on video having a mystical experience during Mass after which he went straight to the pulpit to announce that from that moment on, Holy Communion at that parish would only be given on the tongue and kneeling. The video, which has gone viral with nearly two million views, captured the priest bowing down (practically doubling over), shaking, and crying. He was bowed down for about 20 seconds, which is of course a long time during Mass while everyone is waiting.

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I show you that clip and exactly what he said, but also I get clarification on what such a declaration is all about from well-known theologian and liturgical expert Dr. Peter Kwasniewski. This way, we can unpack this properly.

