After mystical experience, priest announces Communion only on the tongue and kneeling

Fr. Fredy Leonardo Herrera Fuentes in Bogotá, Colombia, told parishioners that ‘from this moment in our parish, it’s only going to be possible to receive Holy Communion on the tongue and kneeling down.’
In February, a priest was caught on video having a mystical experience during Mass after which he went straight to the pulpit to announce that from that moment on, Holy Communion at that parish would only be given on the tongue and kneeling. The video, which has gone viral with nearly two million views, captured the priest bowing down (practically doubling over), shaking, and crying. He was bowed down for about 20 seconds, which is of course a long time during Mass while everyone is waiting.
In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I show you that clip and exactly what he said, but also I get clarification on what such a declaration is all about from well-known theologian and liturgical expert Dr. Peter Kwasniewski. This way, we can unpack this properly.
This miracle needs to happen to each priest, then they might preach Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity each Sunday so the people can feel the Presence!
Miracles happen. I suffer from Scaphoid Lunate Advanced Collapse in both wrists due to slip and falls incurred 2 different times. First time, right wrist, second time left wrist. No effective treatments are yet available according my orthopod who simply said: “Be glad this didn’t happen when you were 20 years old instead of when …etc…etc.”
They both hurt a lot, although not constantly. But my left wrist injury bothers me more because I’m left-handed and haven’t been able to compose handwritten notes, cards and letters for my loved ones and friends for 3-4 years. This has always caused me great distress. Handwritten missives are very important to me.
So, 4 days ago, after an especially bad episode, I prayed that my left wrist be healed or be made more functional at least. I didn’t pray for my right wrist, not wishing to press my luck. Then 3 days ago, while hanging up some clothes, I again twisted my right wrist, causing awful pain; but almost immediately, my left wrist returned almost (not quite) to normal. I can’t explain it except that God is laughing at me not asking for healing in both wrists.
I’m not comfortable writing yet, but I’m optimistic. Hope I remember to let you know 🙂
