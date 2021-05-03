The Importance of Good Example: SS Philip and James (Apostles)

In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven. (Matthew 5:16)



St Paul said in Galatians 2:20: “I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.”

Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children. And walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us, a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God. (Ephesians 5: 1-2)

What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him? If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, be warmed and filled,” without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that? So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. But someone will say, “You have faith and I have works.” Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works… (James 2:14-26)

Show yourself in all respects to be a model of good works, and in your teaching show integrity, dignity… (Titus 2:7)

To Give Goid Example First We Need To Be Humble – [St John Vianney, the Curé d’Ars]



“Humility is as necessary as Baptism; as necessary as the Sacrament of Penance after mortal sin. It gives such great merit to all our actions, and adorns so abundantly all our good works. Before making you understand how much we need this beautiful virtue, I must tell you what this amiable virtue is. St Anthony practiced humility in such an extraordinary manner; he renounced wealth, friends, parents, and relations to spend his life in the desert with wild beasts making atonement for his sins. This great saint tells us that humility is to know ourselves, not to think too much of ourselves, and—finally—not to take pleasure when we are praised. St Augustine tells us: “If you were profoundly humble, and acknowledged that you are nothing, and deserve nothing, God would grant you abundant graces. But when you exalt yourselves, and think so much of yourselves, he withdraws himself from you, and abandons you to your misery”.”

Do Good While We Still Have Time – [St Padre Pio]

Let us do good while we still have time, and we will render glory to our heavenly Father, sanctify ourselves, and give good example to others.

From the Saint Andrew Daily Missal:

SS Philip and James, Apostles

(1st May but often transferred to various other dates)

The feasts of the apostles celebrated in the course of the year used to be feasts of obligation. That of St. Philip and St. James at this date recalls the translation of their relics at Rome where the church of the Holy Apostles, consecrated on May 1st (the date of St. Philip’s feast), was dedicated to them and received their relics. There is held the Station on all Fridays in Ember Week and on Easter Thursday.

St. Philip, like Peter and Andrew, was of Bethsaida in Galilee. He died at Hierapolis in Phrygia, on the cross, like them. It is he whom Jesus addresses at the multiplication of the loaves and it is through him as intermediary that the Gentiles seek to address the Saviour. To him also we owe what the Master said in His discourse at the Last Supper: “Philip, who seeth Me, seeth My Father” (Gospel). To go to Christ is to go to God, for the works of the Messias have proved His divinity (Ibid.). It is in virtue of His divine nature that He rose again, and the two apostles whose feast coincides with the Easter feasts, by their martyrdom (Introit, Epistle) confirm the truth of which they have been witness.

St. James, called the Minor, was of Cana in Galilee. A cousin of our Lord, he had for brother the Apostle Jude, and was made, by Peter, bishop of Jerusalem. It is of him that St. Paul speaks when he says: “I did not see any apostle except James the brother of the Lord.” Called upon by the High Priest to deny Jesus, he was thrown down from the terrace of the Temple and his head was broken by the blow of a club.

Their names are inscribed in the Canon of the Mass (first list). Following the example of the holy apostles Philip and James (Collect) let us confess by a generous life the divinity of the risen Christ.



Clamaverunt ad te, Domine, in tempore afflictionis suae, et tu de caelo exaudisti eos, alleluia, alleluia. * Exsultate, justi, in Domino: rectos decet collaudatio.

In the time of their tribulation they cried to Thee, O Lord, and Thou heardest them from heaven, alleluia, alleluia. * Rejoice in the Lord, ye just: praise becometh the upright.

(2 Esdras 9:27 Psalm 32:1 from the Introit of Mass)

Deus, qui nos annua Apostolorum tuorum Philippi et Jacobi solemnitate laetificas: praesta, quaesumus; ut, quorum gaudemus meritis, instruamur exemplis.

O God, who makest us glad by the yearly festival of Thine apostles Philip and James; grant, we beseech Thee, that we who rejoice in their merits, may be taught by their example.

(Collect)