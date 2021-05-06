Chelsea Clinton tweets blasphemy

God bless Archbishop Cordileone for his faithful leadership!
Here are some quotes from the Bible for Chelsea Clinton and all pro-abortionists to reflect on:
Exodus 20:13
13 You shall not murder.
Psalm 139:13-16
13 For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. 15 My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. 16 Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.
Jeremiah 1:5
5 Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.
Psalm 127:3-5
3 Children are a heritage from the LORD, offspring a reward from him. 4 Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. 5 Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. They will not be put to shame when they contend with their opponents in court.
16 There are six things the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to him: 17 haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, 18 a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, 19 a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.
Psalm 8:5-7
5 You have made them a little lower than the angels and crowned them with glory and honor. 6 You made them rulers over the works of your hands; you put everything under their feet: 7 all flocks and herds, and the animals of the wild.
Job 31:15
15 Did not he who made me in the womb make them? Did not the same one form us both within our mothers?
Psalm 22:10
10 From birth I was cast on you; from my mother’s womb you have been my God.
Isaiah 49:15
15 Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you!
I always take advice on what the Christian faith teaches. Especially when that advice comes from people who reject Christianity. /sarc
