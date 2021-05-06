Chelsea Clinton tweets blasphemy

God bless Archbishop Cordileone for his faithful leadership!

Here are some quotes from the Bible for Chelsea Clinton and all pro-abortionists to reflect on:

Exodus 20:13

13 You shall not murder.

Psalm 139:13-16

13 For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. 15 My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. 16 Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.

Jeremiah 1:5

5 Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.

Psalm 127:3-5

3 Children are a heritage from the LORD, offspring a reward from him. 4 Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. 5 Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. They will not be put to shame when they contend with their opponents in court.

Proverbs 6:16-19

16 There are six things the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to him: 17 haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, 18 a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, 19 a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.

Psalm 8:5-7

5 You have made them a little lower than the angels and crowned them with glory and honor. 6 You made them rulers over the works of your hands; you put everything under their feet: 7 all flocks and herds, and the animals of the wild.

Job 31:15

15 Did not he who made me in the womb make them? Did not the same one form us both within our mothers?

Psalm 22:10

10 From birth I was cast on you; from my mother’s womb you have been my God.

Isaiah 49:15

15 Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you!