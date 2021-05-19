Not Christ, but ‘vaccine’ saves and unites humanity!

Brazil May 15, 2021 – Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer Statue Lights up for Vaccine Equality

REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Members of the United Vaccine Movement pose in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue as the message “Vaccine Saves” is projected on it, to make the population aware of the importance of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Rio de Janeiro.

Time to offer prayers of reparation for yet another blasphemy!