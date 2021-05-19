Not Christ, but ‘vaccine’ saves and unites humanity!

Members of the United Vaccine Movement pose in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue as the message “Vaccine Saves” is projected on it, to make the population aware of the importance of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Rio de Janeiro.
Time to offer prayers of reparation for yet another blasphemy!
it’s just horrendous =(
LikeLike
The words in the image could also be understood as “Christ says vaccines save lives”, which he would, as they do. We’re all pro-life aren’t we, eh?
Stop seeing the devil everywhere. He isn’t.
LikeLike
Jabs tested and manufactured with cell lines from aborted babies are hardly ‘pro-life’!
And do check out the VAERS and MHRA Yellow Card schemes online for lives (and health) lost to the experimental Covid jabs.
1 Peter 5:8
Be sober and watch: because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, goeth about seeking whom he may devour.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/not-worried-about-the-jab-you-should-be/
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Zero Lift-Off and commented:
mmvc: Excellent suggestion and you are Spot-On! I refuse to get into any arguments with anyone which to me is a waste of my time! I know what I know and I also know how to seek truth and it doesn’t come with arguing with rabble-rouse minions online; totally a waste of energy! I will say this; the Devil is showing up anywhere and everywhere he can now so anyone that thinks this is not Satanic and Diabolical is to me a lost soul and needs much prayer and intercession!
Let’s not brush off how Bergoglio brought pagan human sacrifice artifacts into the Saint Peter’s Church Alter; for dear Pete’s sake!~ All human beings are susceptible to temptation and sin so that means the Devil can show up wherever any people are! I’ve run into people that are demonically influenced left and right! Then there are those who are actually possessed by demons.
The dilapidated condition of the political and commerce systems alone should signal to anyone who can discern that the Devil is pushing it all to the limit now, and that this is actually a most unprecedented time we are in! I don’t like to send out fear at all having most of my life been an eternal optimist and positive minded person; but that had to be checked or put aside at the door now in a manner of speaking based on what I’ve experienced and been through for over 15 years and so I assure you evil has your number and is working against you continually! Don’t get high on any damn horse or get any stupid attitudinal thing going no matter who you think you are! If you or anyone you know is like that; that person needs to get down on their knees or even belly and beg for God’s Mercy; you’re in extreme danger spiritually!
So unfortunately I must tell you most of the world if not all of it judging by the condition of the Catholic Church alone has given us plenty to be extremely concerned, worried and even feeling fear about these things; and therefore most people should have a natural fear reaction at least, to what we’ve all been going though and witnessing, excluding sociopaths, which there are many of out there; because there really is so much that can go wrong very quickly now in this digital madcap world coupled with the amount of diabolical evil that has infested our Church, governments, societies, culture, schools, universities, corporations, social media and let’s just say really; how there isn’t much if anything that is held with the highest esteem as being sacred anymore! If people don’t get it or see where I’m coming from; then so be it! By what we all have witnessed for over a year I tell you, I see multitudes of human beings that will run off the cliff together if instructed to do so, by some of the most devious and diabolical persons this good old earth has had on it; who are presently in major positions of authority and influence!
I can only suggest to anyone who truly cares and wants to do God’s will while they have time to do so, that he or she read Holy Scriptures daily and pray fervently to Jesus Christ from their heart of hearts for Almighty God’s deliverance from this madhouse the human race has now formulated via; giving the Devil his due! We are on the precipice and we need Jesus Christ to save us; not some damned vaccine which is all based on fraud and lies. Seek the Lord and ask Mother Mary along with all the saints and angels to pray for us! Amen.
God bless you.
Brother in Christ Jesus,
Lawrence Morra III
LikeLike