Two portentous items: wonders in the heavens above

Posted by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf:

Today during Holy Mass for Ember Wednesday in the Octave of Pentecost, I read in Latin from Acts 2 what Peter said about the End Times…

I will show wonders in the heavens above and signs on the earth beneath, blood and fire and vapor of smoke. The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the day of the Lord comes, the great and manifest day. And it shall come to pass that whoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

As it turns out, on this very day the moon did turn into blood. Today there was a Blood Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse. The Moon is closest to the Earth in its elliptical orbit, and because it appears larger we call it a Supermoon.

Also, I note that at SpaceWeather, a CME struck the planet, which sparked a geomagnetic storm. Watch for aurora.

The Sun is waking up from “solar minimum”. There will be more sunspots, to the delight of ham radio operators everywhere. However, NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory has noted a strange sunspot. It is ring-shaped, which is weird, but it is also “sideways”. The magnetic field of sunspots is general aligned East-West. This one is aligned North-South, perpendicular to the Sun’s equator.

What does this mean?

I have absolutely no idea.

However, I do find it interesting that we read about a Blood Moon at Holy Mass on the very day of a Blood Supermoon.

“Wonders in the heavens”.