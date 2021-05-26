Two portentous items: wonders in the heavens above

Posted by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf:
Today during Holy Mass for Ember Wednesday in the Octave of Pentecost, I read in Latin from Acts 2 what Peter said about the End Times…
I will show wonders in the heavens above and signs on the earth beneath, blood and fire and vapor of smoke. The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the day of the Lord comes, the great and manifest day. And it shall come to pass that whoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
As it turns out, on this very day the moon did turn into blood. Today there was a Blood Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse. The Moon is closest to the Earth in its elliptical orbit, and because it appears larger we call it a Supermoon.
Also, I note that at SpaceWeather, a CME struck the planet, which sparked a geomagnetic storm. Watch for aurora.
The Sun is waking up from “solar minimum”. There will be more sunspots, to the delight of ham radio operators everywhere. However, NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory has noted a strange sunspot. It is ring-shaped, which is weird, but it is also “sideways”. The magnetic field of sunspots is general aligned East-West. This one is aligned North-South, perpendicular to the Sun’s equator.
What does this mean?
I have absolutely no idea.
However, I do find it interesting that we read about a Blood Moon at Holy Mass on the very day of a Blood Supermoon.
“Wonders in the heavens”.
Reblogged this on Zero Lift-Off and commented:
“The Sign of The Cross”
Now the Bible Prophecy continues to unfold in this what I believe must be the End Time because of the sheer corruption all over the entire planet alone; with outlandish decadence having been displayed by some of the most corrupted despots this planet has ever seen! Such as many we witness in the US Government such as Biden and Pelosi as well her infamous punk nephew dictator California’s governor Newsom, or the equally infamous mass murdering governor Cuomo who made sure many fragile elderly folks in nursing homes died quickly to build up the Covid death numbers; while he still sits perched in his own glory clear across the country in totally screwed up New York!
This country and world can never get fully upright again with the amount of sin and lies that have been propagated throughout, which has actually poisoned humanity to the core, not only leaving deep scars but implanted demons in all stations of life on earth from the Churches, Governments, Industry, Educational Institutions, Arts and anything you got that was once worth a damn; all this while the Big Pharma and Big Tech Giants try to rule the world, a bunch of Adolph Hitler copies! Nothing is held sacred anymore and a world this twisted and wicked in its ways by a people that actually accept, fully tolerate and even worship sin; there can be no future for such a hellhole! I believe this modern human race has ventured way too far from decency and basic civility making it exponentially more corrupt and wicked than Sodom and Gomorrah ever could have been; and they were vaporized by God’s wrath!
So sorry to say this, but I don’t see any way it can add up to anything other than pitiful self-inflicted doom!
Of course there is great news to see and report in all of this! Jesus is on the way; and we can be saved from this now current nightmare by devoting our hearts to Him praying fervently daily, and trying more than you ever have to show your appreciation and love for Him. And, I think “He may have given us a huge sign” via the scientists who so many people have put more faith in than our Lord in recent years, AKA the Covid Plan-Demic with so many of us staying glued to the TV or the Net to see what Fauci or all the other phonies were predicting!
But, here this astronomical anomaly may be a sign, because to me such an unusual twist on Sun Spots, something I was interested in as a child and through my college years always being advanced in my science studies; this particular sun spot being perpendicular to the sun’s equator may simply be the forming of a “Cross,” and that tells me Jesus is going to be making Himself know to us much more going forward; and perhaps the Second Coming is ever so near!
For now each day look around and see what good you can do here or there and seek God’s will as you do that, so you make a difference; to me that is the only way to go now!
God bless you and keep you.
Brother in Christ Jesus,
Lawrence Morra III
