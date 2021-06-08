When Jesus Said, “My Flesh is Food Indeed”, He Meant It!

Incredible homily from Sensus Fidelium on the Real Presence for the Feast of Corpus Christi:

“As a priest of God, the good Lord literally listens to my voice and heeds my words. Unworthy servant that I am, the God of gods and Lord of lords obeys my voice when I utter those words of consecration – Hoc est enim Corpus Meum – This is My Body. And as soon as the Mystery of Transubstantiation occurs, where the substance bread and wine literally become the Flesh and Blood of Christ, I immediately genuflect in recognition of the Mystery and in submission to my Eucharistic King. Yet this great mystery of Transubstantiation is a difficult teaching for many to accept. When our dearest Lord taught that His Flesh was real food and that His Blood was real drink, many walked away from Him. Our senses fail to fathom this tremendous mystery, but Faith…Faith in what our Lord stated…Faith based on what we have heard…must serve to compensate. But our Lord is so good, that at times He will assist our Faith through Eucharistic Miracles. The great Church Father and Doctor of Grace, St. Augustine, once stated: I would not be a Christian if it were not for the miracles.(2X). Sacramental evidence assists our Faith in the Most Holy Eucharist and this evidence of Eucharistic Miracles remains with us.”



by Steven Buhagiar

Friends, on this Solemnity of Corpus Christi, I want to share the attached image which shows the very moment of ‘transubstantiation’ ie when the host (bread) becomes the Body of Jesus Christ (flesh).This miracle took place in Sokolka, Poland on 12 October 2008. Scientific analysis proves that the host is truly cardiac tissue from the heart of a dying man. When Jesus said “My flesh is food indeed”, He absolutely meant it. On this Solemnity of Corpus Christi, let us thank our loving God with our whole hearts for giving us the gift of His very self. Jesus holds nothing back… He wants us to have all of Him just as spouses give themselves totally to each other. “This is My body given for you!”

(Source, ‘Venite Prandete’)