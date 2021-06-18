“Cancelled” Priests, but Pope Francis Looks the Other Way

CP&S comment. That is exactly what is happening in the Church under the Francis papacy: a large number of good priests, faithful priests, priests who refuse to either omit or dilute Catholic magisterial teachings, and whose only concern is to lead their flocks on the path to Heaven, are being literally “cancelled” by their bishops.

Watch this eye-opening and heart-breaking video from ‘Church Militant’, an interview between Michael Voris and nine faithful priests relating the sad reality of their experiences. One would expect the Pope, guardian and protector of the Deposit of Faith, to immediately have a bit of a talk with their gravely deficient bishops, right? Far from it; instead of coming out in defence of these courageous priests for acting as true ‘alter Christus’, Francis looks the other way and instead chooses to harp on again about rigidity!

No priest, bishop, or pope is more ‘rigid’ than one who refuses to humbly obey their priestly vows to preach the Truth of the Catholic Church’s teachings, but rather seeks worldly values and to make a church in their own image and likeness.

Father Z claims that there are “hundreds” of priests who have been sidelined, cancelled!

The laity must rally round and support our holy priests who refuse to tow the worldly line which, regretfully, some weak bishops have succumbed to.

Now we have this from LifeSiteNews:

Pope Francis again laments ‘clericalism’ of ‘rigid seminarians’



Deacon Nick Donnelly emphasizes:

“Pope Francis reserves the word ‘rigid’ for those who uphold obedience to the doctrines of the Church as a necessary characteristic of being a Christian,” Donnelly told LifeSiteNews, remarking that the Pope employs the moniker as a pejorative, despite it describing a fidelity to the Church’s bimillennial tradition. Donnelly continued by extolling such an obedience to tradition as being “rooted in the teachings of Christ (John 14:15) and the apostolic kerygma (Roman 1:5).”

However, “instead of seeing this as an authentic expression of discipleship, Pope Francis invariably suggests that such ‘rigidity’ is a sign of a sinister moral or psychological problem.”

“This must be the first time in the Church’s history that a pope disparages the honesty and integrity of the faithful for obeying Christ and his apostles,” Donnelly concluded.