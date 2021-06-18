“Cancelled” Priests, but Pope Francis Looks the Other Way

CP&S comment. That is exactly what is happening in the Church under the Francis papacy: a large number of good priests, faithful priests, priests who refuse to either omit or dilute Catholic magisterial teachings, and whose only concern is to lead their flocks on the path to Heaven, are being literally “cancelled” by their bishops.
Watch this eye-opening and heart-breaking video from ‘Church Militant’, an interview between Michael Voris and nine faithful priests relating the sad reality of their experiences. One would expect the Pope, guardian and protector of the Deposit of Faith, to immediately have a bit of a talk with their gravely deficient bishops, right? Far from it; instead of coming out in defence of these courageous priests for acting as true ‘alter Christus’, Francis looks the other way and instead chooses to harp on again about rigidity!
No priest, bishop, or pope is more ‘rigid’ than one who refuses to humbly obey their priestly vows to preach the Truth of the Catholic Church’s teachings, but rather seeks worldly values and to make a church in their own image and likeness.
Father Z claims that there are “hundreds” of priests who have been sidelined, cancelled!
The laity must rally round and support our holy priests who refuse to tow the worldly line which, regretfully, some weak bishops have succumbed to.
Now we have this from LifeSiteNews:
Pope Francis again laments ‘clericalism’ of ‘rigid seminarians’
Deacon Nick Donnelly emphasizes:
“Pope Francis reserves the word ‘rigid’ for those who uphold obedience to the doctrines of the Church as a necessary characteristic of being a Christian,” Donnelly told LifeSiteNews, remarking that the Pope employs the moniker as a pejorative, despite it describing a fidelity to the Church’s bimillennial tradition. Donnelly continued by extolling such an obedience to tradition as being “rooted in the teachings of Christ (John 14:15) and the apostolic kerygma (Roman 1:5).”
However, “instead of seeing this as an authentic expression of discipleship, Pope Francis invariably suggests that such ‘rigidity’ is a sign of a sinister moral or psychological problem.”
“This must be the first time in the Church’s history that a pope disparages the honesty and integrity of the faithful for obeying Christ and his apostles,” Donnelly concluded.
Reblogged this on Zero Lift-Off and commented:
Of course this renegade “Freemason Worldly Political Pope” Bergoglio does this; and so is it any wonder why some small fragmentary churches that are offshoots of the Martin Luther Reformation who was another huge heretic of that period of time in the past; where similarly in our modern time there are many self-proclaimed Christian leaders running amuck making such insane blanket statements about Catholics and not seeing the actual good history of the Catholic Church, of which there are countless examples of such beautiful faithful service to our Lord Jesus Christ to see, if one is responsible enough to look for this Truth; and not only see the church’s flaws; which I’m sure those pointing fingers have many right under their own noses as well!
My previous blog essay of 2020/5/31 went into detail about a direct assault against me and my Catholic faith in which I do explain how those pointing fingers at me might want to reconsider what Dianna Severance was preaching!
Again this week I encountered though not directed at me, a huge insinuation and proclamation about ALL Catholics and where they are headed. Today with a bit of great news and tremendous blessing; I added that to the previous statement I made to the blog article about all Catholics, which I include here with both links. My hope is that many eyes will be opened and Truth will prevail in the minds of all who have been blinded to it. Amen.
God bless.
Brother in Christ Jesus,
Lawrence Morra III
https://joshuamakotoswanson.wordpress.com/2021/06/16/catholicism-is-a-false-system/comment-page-1/#comment-11253
https://lawrencemorra.com/2021/06/16/catholicism-is-a-false-system/
https://lawrencemorra.com/2021/06/18/1st-amendment-victory-scotus-strikes-down-philadelphia-law-forcing-same-sex-adoption-at-catholic-org/
