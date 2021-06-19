“Cor ad Cor Loquitur”: Devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

“Cor Ad Cor Loquitur: Heart Speaks to Heart” is a phrase taken from a letter from Saint Francis de Sales. (“Cor ad cor loquitur” was also the motto of the 19th century British convert to the Catholic faith, St. John Henry Cardinal Newman.)

Our Lord Jesus Christ to Lucia of Fatima: ”I want My Church to put the devotion to this Immaculate Heart beside the devotion to My Sacred Heart.”

“Be Not Afraid; my Immaculate Heart will be your refuge and your safe page to God.” – Our Lady of Fatima to Saint Lucia

“Tell everybody that God grants graces through the Immaculate Heart of Mary.” – Saint Jacinta of Fatima

“Mother, dear, lend me your heart. I look for it each day to pour my troubles into.” – Saint Gemma Galgani

“After the love which we give Jesus Christ, we must give the chief place in our heart to the love of His Mother Mary.” – Saint Alphonsus Ligouri

“If you put all the love of mothers into one heart it still would not equal the love of the Heart of Mary for her children.” – Saint Louis de Montfort

“Mary, give me your Heart: so beautiful, so pure, so immaculate; your Heart so full of love and humility that I may be able to receive Jesus in the Bread of Life and love Him as you love Him and serve Him in the distressing guise of the poor.” – Saint Teresa of Calcutta

“The Immaculate alone has from God the promise of victory over Satan. She seeks souls that will consecrate themselves entirely to her, that will become in her hands forceful instruments for the defeat of Satan and the spread of God’s kingdom.” – Saint Maximilian Kolbe

“May I give you some advice for you to put into practice daily? When your heart makes you feel those low cravings, say slowly to the Immaculate Virgin: Look on me with compassion. Don’t abandon me. Don’t abandon me, my Mother! And recommend this prayer to others.” – Saint Josemaria Escriva

A major role of our Blessed Mother in Salvation History and in the Kingdom of God, which we are currently in and a part of, is to bring us closer to Jesus. She is the loving mother who brings her children to the King. Let us always be open to having a relationship with the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of God.

Let us ask Mary to help us ponder the Word of God in our hearts as she kept all her experiences of the Word Made Flesh in her Immaculate heart.