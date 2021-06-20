The Vaccine Post (Part 1)

CP&S comment: This is probably, for many, the most disconcerting article that we have posted on the COVID-19 vaccine to date. It is written by Lawrence England, an active pro-life Catholic blogger, ‘That The Bones You Have Crushed May Thrill’. The MSM is continuously hammering out to us the many “benefits” and “wonders” of the hastily produced vaccine. However, as Catholics, whose only desire is to follow in the footsteps of Christ and do His Will, we feel we must give our readers the opportunity to hear other voices whose well formed conscience prompts them to refuse the vaccine.

If you are determined not to be vaccinated against the symptoms of Covid-19 by request, friendly advice or belligerent threat of your Government, be sure you will be in for a fight that will be deeply unpleasant. I have spoken to many people, mostly Catholics, who are determined not to be vaccinated by the government come what may, but what we say we will do, or not do, I cannot help but feel, is currently aspirational. This is because I expect the breaking down of resistance to the vaccine to be both relentless and relentlessly cruel. As I have explained to others, I could not give just one reason why I’ve determined not to be ‘jabbed’ (so welcoming!) by the State, but I will endeavour to explain my position to the best of my ability. Because I have considered this vaccine and its octopus-like legs, I will be unable to write about it in a single post.

Over a period of time, I have publicly defended the Church’s perennial position on the unborn child and the rights to life of the unborn. I don’t consider my personal decisions to be separate to my public writing. I consider that taking a vaccine in which cells were harvested from an unborn child, while still alive and breathing desperately for life, to be a deviation from our Faith. That such material was considered necessary to the cocktail I consider to be a horrifying. I also consider it to be an extraordinary counter-witness to what we profess as Catholics to take it. You might find a multitude of Catholics, including Pope Francis, who disagree with me, but I expected there to be something palpably horrific about the range of vaccines on offer, because the Covid-19 pandemic has stunk to high Heaven since the very beginning. I suspected there may be something in the vaccine or in its origins that would amount to an abomination in the sight of God, since we are dealing with a world ran almost exclusively by diabolists of varying degrees in thrall to the Prince of this World, who is Satan. I suppose if nobody had informed me of the origins, by testing or by inclusion of murdered abortion victims cells in the vaccine, I would still consider the vaccine ill-advised, but I will consider those issues in another post.

As to the issue of whether my cooperation in the intrinsically evil act of abortion committed decades ago is remote or not so remote, for me is not the only or even the central issue. Personal cooperation with this historic evil is not simply about me and my personal choice, but about my personal choice set amidst the personal choices of millions of other men and women making a totality of choices that either ratify this barbaric act, which continues daily in this world on an industrial scale, or reject it. In 1930s Germany, Hitler won the popular vote but not everybody voted for him. Once in power, the vast majority of Germans permitted Hitler to commit many shocking evils, even convinced by propaganda that their evils were goods, but not everybody failed to resist him, the White Rose Movement being one group that determined not to let his racist and eugenic mindset prevail upon them or claim them for their own. Such figures were, though not in the long-term as history has judged them, short-term losers for not joining the Hitler train, though certain dissidents did end up on the train to Auschwitz.

While I cannot stand up and say that those persons who have accepted vaccines that originate or are tainted by the crime of abortion will be condemned at the Judgement Seat of Christ, I do believe that I will be, if I take it, because I am in full possession of the facts of the vaccines and while it is true to say I have something of a delicate conscience, I am actually allowed to have a delicate conscience that abhors the blood sacrifice committed against an innocent child and which wants nothing to do with it. I cannot say ‘No’ to the crime that took place against this child, it is too late for that, but I can say ‘No’ to sharing in any way in that crime by not giving my consent to a vaccine derived from it, tainted by it. You, for your part, cannot say I won’t be condemned for taking it, since you are not God and because every man must answer to his sacred conscience which is inviolable and where God’s voice echos in the soul. Conscience is the voice of God, we can mix God’s voice with our own and make errors, certainly, but if you are going to call me ‘scrupulous’ for wanting nothing to do with a vaccine originating in a murder, to be injected into my body, I will politely ask you to desist from doing so. You must answer for yourself to God. I, too, must answer to Him and render an account for this period of my life, like most periods, a period of my life already mired in grievous infidelities against my Creator and Redeemer. I do not wish to add this to those given that this decision has required much consideration and thought. My decision, or not, to ratify in my person and in my body the sadistic evils of an industry that lives off murdering babies is mine alone. I hope that is clear.

Furthermore, I hold that the ties of an abortion linked inextricably to the vaccines are a massive red flag for Christians everywhere. What ‘angel’ has convinced you that there will be no reckoning in this life, let alone the next, for accepting such a thing into your body? I struggle to see how those who accept this concoction will not inherit some kind of curse, be it mild or severe, but perhaps I am mad, perhaps my mind is not sophisticated enough to comprehend the intricacies of this moral question. The abortion tells me that Satan’s fingerprints are all over the vaccine, perhaps it tells you something different, but I remain something of a simpleton, you may have come to some other conclusion that is more nuanced. I have not. God says, ‘Behold I set forth in your sight this day a blessing and a curse: A blessing, if you obey the commandments of the Lord your God, which I command you this day: A curse, if you obey not the commandments of the Lord your God, but revolt from the way which now I shew you, and walk after strange gods which you know not. (Deuteronomy 11:26-28)

The Vatican have helpfully informed you that you can in good conscience take this vaccine because your cooperation in this crime is remote. God, however, is not remote from our decisions. The Vatican have not told you whether the unborn child used, abused and destroyed by wicked persons will rise on the Last Day under the arms of Jesus Christ to pronounce a verdict on us depending on our decision. However, that child will rise again at the General Judgement. I, for my part, am not certain he or she will agree with the Vatican. Why are you so sure he or she will commend you, or be indifferent to your decision, or absolve you and not condemn you?

There may be a veritable host of reasons why a soul’s guilt in this matter is lessened, such matters as fear, coercion, the need for security, the duties and responsibilities of life that mean there is little or no guilt at all for the vast majority of persons. I do not, however, consider that what may in the Divine Judgement apply to many people applies to me. Why? Because I have thought about it a lot. I was, in fact, thinking about it shortly after the pandemic broke. I have thought about this for two years. I have considered whether the Holy Family would submit themselves to a vaccine of this kind or flee. I was confirmed as a Soldier of Christ. What soldier of Christ would submit himself to a vaccine the Holy Family would decline, out of love for the commandments of God, including the Commandment not only not to kill, but not to consent to sin in any way, including counsel, flattery or silence. and the esteem and honour in which they hold the unborn, their hatred for evil, their constant affirmation of the Justice of God.

If you hate abortion and its destruction of life, it strikes me as simple common sense that you withstand the culture of abortion in your body, with your body and if the only fortress you have in this world against the abominable crime of abortion is your body, use it, use it for Jesus Christ and His Gospel of Life and be assured that no good can come from your involvement in this cruel industry, not for you, not for the human race whether it is objectively remote or not. Do you want to fight? Perhaps not. Do you want to fight evil? Then do so! No, you didn’t kill the child, but do you want to protest the killing of this child? Do you want to stand for Jesus Christ and His Blessed Mother against the vicious onslaughts against nascent life in the womb? Then don’t take this vaccine. ‘It can’t be that simple!’ I hear you cry. I admit that the complex circumstances of this life are not simple and a thousand reasons render choice in this area most difficult for us all. You object to this vaccine but consider a small army incapable of defeating such an evil as we are presented with today? Is that what we were confirmed for? Were we not confirmed to fight evil?

These are my thoughts, this is my writing, I own my words and my thoughts and I no longer hide them. You are welcome to think or to comment below this post as you see fit. I do not judge you if you have taken this vaccine, you acted according to the lights of your conscience and the information at hand, having deliberated the issues at hand, and given not only the pressures upon persons young and old during this time, but the anxieties of our age and our personal situation and duties in your state of life, I am in no position to judge you. I am, however, allowed to think for myself about this issue and write my thoughts publicly, yes I have my opinions, informed by the teachings of the Church. I may not be a moral theologian, I am just a Catholic who is deeply uncomfortable with a prevailing orthodoxy within the Church that somehow a variety of health factors in our troubled age mean we can dispense with what seems a most obvious way to fight gratuitous evil, that is, not to consent to it with your body, for your body, as you know, is the Temple of God.