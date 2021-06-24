Do These False Catholics Have No Fear Of Hell?

Our Lady of Fatima: ”More souls go to Hell for sins of the flesh than for any other reason”.

There is a lot wrong with the post-Vatican II ‘Church of Nice’ and its justification, celebration and promotion of all sorts of rampant variations of the sins of the flesh. Brainwashed by the Devil, they pretend to claim it is “charitable” to do so, but nobody buys that lie.

LifeSiteNews Correspondent Jim Hale in is Minnesota this week, covering the annual meeting of the Association of United States Catholic Priests, who attacked Jim, and mocked faithful Catholics who rallied to protest this group that promotes homosexual marriage and women’s ordination.



A regular commentator on The Eponymous Flower blog, Damian M. Mallipalli, points out an inevitable truth after watching this video clip:

”The one goog thing is that all these priests look like they are at least 70. And that’s close to the average age of priests in the USA. If there were any habitless rad nuns there, and I didn’t see any on the video clip, they are all way past 70. The average age of nuns in the USA, especially in the radical liberal Orders, is 78-80+. RAdical liberal CAtholic laity average between 72-80 years of age. Femminist nun icons like Joan Chittister etc. are 85+. And of course their ring-leader Pope Francis is 84.

In a few years, they will all be dead. Not wishing them dead….just a fact that they will be.

I often wonder about these once great religious Orders in the Church like the Jesuits, Franciscans, Salesians, and the Sisters of Mercy, Sisters of IHM, Sisters of St. Joseph etc. if they have any remorse what has happened to their Orders…that by their radical agendas they helped drive their own Orders to extinction. Was it all worth it? Hell no. But these losers will die still clinging to the s..t they espoused for 50+ years.

The Church will be glad that they are finally gone.”

That is true, the old baby boomers (and the Silent Generation before them) are on their way out. Therefore the heretics in the Church, who shamelessly still call themselves Catholic, are planning to groom the young, innocent children into adopting their twisted sexual ideology and carry it forwards.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has been denouncing Marxist, racial and the sexualisation of the young for a long time. See HERE and HERE for just two of many examples. The Left is now out for his blood!

Catholic parents are protesting the forced LGBT+ ideology in many countries, like the UK and Italy and other European countries, despite the ferocious backlash.

And in the USA again:

Only two days ago courageous Hungary demonstrated strong resistance to the EU’s fascist methods to shove this grave evil down our throats! From CHURCH MILITANT:

Hungary passed a sweeping law Tuesday protecting children from LGBT ideology including pedophilia, pornography and transgenderism.

The law — proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ruling Fidesz Party — passed overwhelmingly — 157 to 1 — in the Parliament.

Pro-life, pro-family patriots were out in full force beforehand, marching near the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest expressing their support for the law.

They carried signs reading: “There is no need for gay propaganda in kindergarten.”

Dr. Imre Téglásy — Catholic father of 12 children, abortion survivor and director of Human Life International in Hungary — rallied protesters and attacked the anti-family agenda of the Left.

Dr. Imre Téglásy: “On Facebook, you can count more than a hundred types of so-called sexual identities, but I prefer calling them sexual illnesses. Let’s return to an ancient culture, a pure ceremony making love holy, when this takes place between one man and one woman.”

Dr. Gabriella Selmeczi — Fidesz spokesperson — said: “True liberalism is when children are left alone with questions about their sexual orientation until the age of 18.”

***

Finally, let us recall Our Lady of Fatima’s warning to us by watching Michael Matt’s great talk on this soul-destroying ideology we, and now our precious children, are being pedalled out by the NWO progressives. Our young ones’ souls are at stake. At all costs we MUST resist.