More Confusion from Pope Francis

CP&S comment – Once again, Pope Francis confuses Catholics by sending a note to pro-homosexual James Martin SJ in commending him and showing his personal support for Martin’s LGBT advocacy. Has Francis even read the Catechism of the Catholic Church? While it states that all people must be treated with charity (including those with “disordered” homosexual tendencies) it also teaches something you never hear from Francis or Martin – homosexuals are called to chastity. Francis is harming souls by his strong preference for surrounding himself with sodomite clerics in the Vatican, his ongoing confusing “leadership”, and his constant failure to teach the Truth.

(from RORATE CAELI)



Francis sends long handwritten letter to fellow Jesuit James Martin congratulating him on his “Gay” Conference for his “flock”

The heretical and perverted pro-“LGBTQ-etc” conference promoted by the fellow traveler James Martin SJ and his other perverted friends at the Jesuit Fordham University, in New York City, took place yesterday.

All you need to know about the state of the Church today under the Jesuit Regime is that Martin’s fellow Jesuit Francis sent him one of his longest handwritten letters ever congratulating him for this celebration of all that is evil and perverted in the world today, under the guise of “love” and under the most sacred name of the Lord Jesus Christ himself. Just as the word love is abused to reflect counter-natural relationships the name of Him who is Love, Jesus, is abused to promote sin and sinful lifestyles.

