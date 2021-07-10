Sunday Readings and Reflections

“The Appearance of Christ on the Mountain in Galilee,” by Duccio di Buoninsegna (14th century)

Sunday, July 11

Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Benedict

Book of Amos 7,12-15.

Amaziah, priest of Bethel, said to Amos: “Off with you, visionary, flee to the land of Judah! There earn your bread by prophesying,

but never again prophesy in Bethel; for it is the king’s sanctuary and a royal temple.”

Amos answered Amaziah, “I was no prophet, nor have I belonged to a company of prophets; I was a shepherd and a dresser of sycamores.

The LORD took me from following the flock, and said to me, Go, prophesy to my people Israel.”

Psalms 85(84),9ab-10.11-12.13-14.

I will hear what God proclaims;

the LORD –for he proclaims peace to his people.

Near indeed is his salvation to those who fear him,

glory dwelling in our land.



Kindness and truth shall meet;

justice and peace shall kiss.

Truth shall spring out of the earth,

and justice shall look down from heaven.



The LORD himself will give his benefits;

our land shall yield its increase.

Justice shall walk before him,

and salvation, along the way of his steps.

Letter to the Ephesians 1,3-14.

Brothers and sisters: Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavens,

as he chose us in him, before the foundation of the world, to be holy and without blemish before him. In love

he destined us for adoption to himself through Jesus Christ, in accord with the favor of his will,

for the praise of the glory of his grace that he granted us in the beloved.

In him we have redemption by his blood, the forgiveness of transgressions, in accord with the riches of his grace

that he lavished upon us. In all wisdom and insight,

he has made known to us the mystery of his will in accord with his favor that he set forth in him

as a plan for the fullness of times, to sum up all things in Christ, in heaven and on earth.

In him we were also chosen, destined in accord with the purpose of the one who accomplishes all things according to the intention of his will,

so that we might exist for the praise of his glory, we who first hoped in Christ.

In him you also, who have heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and have believed in him, were sealed with the promised holy Spirit,

which is the first installment of our inheritance toward redemption as God’s possession, to the praise of his glory.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6,7-13.

Jesus summoned the Twelve and began to send them out two by two and gave them authority over unclean spirits.

He instructed them to take nothing for the journey but a walking stick–no food, no sack, no money in their belts.

They were, however, to wear sandals but not a second tunic.

He said to them, “Wherever you enter a house, stay there until you leave from there.

Whatever place does not welcome you or listen to you, leave there and shake the dust off your feet in testimony against them.”

So they went off and preached repentance.

They drove out many demons, and they anointed with oil many who were sick and cured them.

Saint Gregory the Great (c.540-604)

Pope, Doctor of the Church

Homilies on the Gospel, 17,1-3

“He began to send them out two by two”

Dearly beloved brethren, our Lord and Savior teaches us sometimes by his words and sometimes by his actions. His actions themselves are commandments, for when he does something without saying anything, he shows us how we must act. So here he is sending his disciples out two by two to preach, because there are two commandments of love: love of God and of the neighbor. The Lord sent his disciples to preach two by two to suggest to us without saying it that the person who does not have love for the other must absolutely not take on the ministry of preaching.

It is very good that he “sent them in pairs before him to every town and place he intended to visit.” (Lk 10:1) For the Lord comes after his preachers, because preaching is a prerequisite: the Lord comes to dwell in our soul when the words of exhoration have come as a forerunner and have caused us to welcome the truth in our soul. That is why Isaiah said to the preachers: “Prepare the way of the Lord! Make straight in the wasteland a highway for our God!” (Isa 40:3) And the psalmist also told them: “Prepare the way for him who rises up to the west.” (Ps 67:5 Vulgate) The Lord rises up to the west [the lying down of the sun] because in lying down in his passion, he showed himself in greater glory in his resurrection. He rose up to the lying down, because in rising, he trampled underfoot the death that he suffered. Thus, we prepare the way for him who rises up to the lying down when we preach his glory to your souls, so that when he comes after, he might enlighten them by the presence of his love.

