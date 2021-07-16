Reactions to the shocking Suppression of Pope Benedict’s Summorum Pontificum

Dear Friends, in light of today's terrible motu proprio, please read what @BishopAthanas1 has to say about this topic. Let us pray and stay strong.

Remember, also, Bp Schneider says one may go to chapels of the SSPX. This might soon be the rescue for many.https://t.co/LQBx5KgK4a — Dr. Maike Hickson (@HicksonMaike) July 16, 2021

RORATE CAELI: Our comment?



The attack on Summorum is the strongest rebuke any Pontiff has done to any predecessor in living memory.

Shocking, and terrifying.

***We were also asked if this is “huge”. Yes, it is huge.



It is the most stinging rebuke by a Pope against his predecessor in living memory — there has never been anything like it. Remember that the document itself is just 14 years old, and that Benedict XVI is still alive.



Legally, it’s a complete mess. Benedict had made clear in Summorum that it is basically impossible for an ancient rite to be simply abolished.

Paul VI had never truly abolished it, it was implied, because he could not do it. And the commission of cardinals that advised John Paul II had basically said the same.



Now, in the article 1 of his document, Francis basically abolishes it.



You will forgive if Traditional Catholics who withstood much more difficult times under Paul VI are skeptical.

Basically, what we believe is that Francis IS NOT ENTITLED TO DO what he has just done.

And our inexorable growth will eventually force a future pope to do to Francis what Francis THINKS he has done to Benedict: the impossible abolition of something that has refused to die even under the direst of circumstances.



In practical terms, it will mean little in the beginning, but much more in the years ahead. It will probably lead to a considerable strengthening in the long term of the Society of Saint Pius X and its position.



***

FRANCIS WILL DIE, THE LATIN MASS WILL LIVE FOREVER

More reactions to the Traditional Latin Mass suppressing Motu Proprio which some critics have referred to as “terrible”, “terrifying” and “shocking”:

https://lms.org.uk/blog/some-comments-apostolic-letter-traditionis-custodes

https://lesfemmes-thetruth.blogspot.com/2021/07/we-knew-it-was-just-matter-of-time-pope.html#more

https://dymphnaroad.blogspot.com/2021/07/well-francis-did-what-many-people-both.html

https://www.gloria.tv/post/NuFMpMVDfzd83sazf8SJ2u7T7

https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatican/francis-reimposes-restrictions-latin-mass-reversing-decision-pope-benedict

https://www.romereports.com/en/2021/07/16/tridentine-mass-can-only-be-celebrated-with-the-bishops-permission-says-the-pope/