Clarity from @Card_R_Sarah

From Fr Z’s blog:

Inculturation is inevitable and necessary and a nature dynamic of who we are as Catholic Christians. But inculturation must be properly understood and applied.

There is a two-way street between the influence of the world on the Church and the Church on the world. It is always going on and always will and always must. But where modern inculturation has gone dreadfully, tragically, destructively wrong, is that all too often what the world has to give to the Church has been given logical priority over what the Church has to give to the world.

The process of the exchange is chronologically simultaneous, but the Church must have logical priority.

The Church shaped cultures. Those cultures gave things to the Church, which reshaped them and gave them back, which resulted in more exchanges yet. Modern inculturation stiffed the healthy process in favor of one in which the world, especially the immanent was given priority.

Now think about what the bishops and Rome collectively did during COVID Theater and what they are doing about politicians and other public figures who advance objective evils.

Now think about the attempt to suppress the Traditional Roman Rite and look at the choices being made in dioceses.

