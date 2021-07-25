No Vaccination? No Salvation!

Coming to a church near you?

From Gloria TV:

Father Pasquale Giordano of Bernalda (12,000 inhabitants), Southern Italy, is categoric, “I kindly ask those who have no intention of having a swab or vaccination to refrain from coming to the parish,” he wrote on Internet.

There are currently 37 Covid positive people in Bernalda (0.3% of the population) of which four are hospitalised.

This – how Giordano calls it – “spread of the Covid-19 infection” motivated him to “strongly urge” young people to join an ongoing vaccination campaign – although, for young people, the vaccination is more dangerous than the disease. For Giordano, it is “Christian charity” to do so.

Let us pray for this priest and for all our priests:

Prayer by Pope Benedict XVI

Lord Jesus Christ, eternal High Priest,

you offered yourself to the Father on the altar of the cross

and through the outpouring of the Holy Spirit

gave your priestly people a share in your redeeming sacrifice.

Hear our prayer for the sanctification of our priests.

Grant that all who are ordained to the ministerial priesthood

may be ever more conformed to you, the Divine Master.

May they preach the Gospel with pure heart and clear conscience.

Let them be shepherds according to your own heart,

single-minded in service to you and to the Church,

and shining examples of a holy, simple, and joyful life.

Through the prayers of the Blessed Virgin Mary, your Mother and ours,

draw all priests and the flocks entrusted to their care

to the fullness of eternal life where you live and reign

with the Father and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.